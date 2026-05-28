Newport Beach Dentist Shares Tips on Overcoming Dental Fears

Dr. John Cross highlights expert tips for patients struggling with dental anxiety to help them achieve a more positive, stress-free experience.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental anxiety is a common concern that prevents many individuals from seeking routine or necessary oral care, often leading to more serious dental issues over time. Dr. John Cross, a cosmetic dentist in Newport Beach , notes that there are practical ways patients can overcome these fears and feel more comfortable in the dental chair. He says that by understanding the root causes of these feelings and exploring modern solutions, patients can take meaningful steps toward protecting their oral health.According to Dr. Cross, dental anxiety can stem from a variety of sources, including past negative experiences, concerns about pain, or feelings of lost control during treatment. He emphasizes the importance of open communication between patients and dental professionals. Discussing concerns ahead of time, asking questions about procedures, and establishing signals to pause treatment can help patients feel more at ease and involved in their care.One of the most effective advancements in addressing these fears is sedation dentistry . This approach uses a range of techniques to help patients relax during dental procedures, from mild sedation to deeper levels depending on individual needs. Sedation dentistry can be especially beneficial for patients undergoing longer treatments, such as dental implants , or for those with heightened anxiety, allowing them to receive necessary care in a more comfortable, stress-free manner.In addition to clinical solutions, Dr. Cross encourages patients to practice relaxation techniques before and during appointments. Deep breathing exercises, listening to calming music, or scheduling visits at less stressful times of day can all contribute to a more positive experience. Bringing a trusted friend or family member to the appointment may also provide an added sense of reassurance.Ultimately, overcoming dental fear is an important step toward maintaining long-term oral and overall health. With compassionate care, modern techniques like sedation dentistry, and a proactive approach to managing anxiety, patients can feel more confident about visiting the dentist and staying on track with their dental care routine.About John Cross, DDSDr. John Cross is an experienced cosmetic dentist with decades of dedicated practice and a strong commitment to continuing education. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of the Pacific and went on to complete a residency at the University of Southern California, where he refined his clinical skills. Following his residency, Dr. Cross became an associate at one of Orange County’s leading cosmetic dentistry practices, further expanding his expertise. He has also completed thousands of hours of advanced training and has studied alongside some of the nation’s top cosmetic dentists. Dr. Cross is accredited in sedation dentistry, Zoom!teeth whitening, and Invisalign, allowing him to provide a wide range of modern, patient-focused treatments. He is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Academy of General Dentistry, California Dental Association, and Orange County Dental Society. Dr. Cross is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Cross and OC Lifesmiles, please visit oclifesmiles.com and facebook.com/OCLifesmiles.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.oclifesmiles.com/news-room/newport-beach-dentist-shares-tips-on-overcoming-dental-fears/ ###OC Lifesmiles20271 SW Acacia St. Suite 100Newport Beach, CA 92660(949) 242-0680Rosemont Media

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