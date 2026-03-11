TxDOT selected for futuristic air taxi testing program

March 10, 2026

By Julien Devereux

AUSTIN – A new pilot project for the future of aircraft is coming to Texas that has the potential to generate new jobs, connect communities and help Texas lead the way in aviation innovation.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have selected a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) proposal to be part of the new Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Integration Pilot Program (eIPP). The agency made the announcement March 9, 2026 saying these pilot projects will create one of the largest real-world testing environments for next-generation aircraft in the world.

TxDOT and industry partners will support regional test flights connecting the Texas Triangle (Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston) and rural communities with air taxi networks expanding from each city to extend regional reach. Seven other government agencies nationwide with projects spanning 26 states were selected to be part of the program.

“The future of aviation is taking flight,” TxDOT Emerging Aviation Tech Director Sergio Roman said. “This is a first of its kind effort to safely integrate electric aircraft into U.S. airspace and puts Texas squarely in the center of the next generation of aviation as we work to improve safety and connectivity across the state.”

In addition to helping build the future of aviation, data from the pilot projects will be used by the FAA to develop new regulations that will safely enable the futuristic technology at larger scales.

The nationwide projects involve leading aircraft manufacturers, operators and state partners and include a range of operational concepts, including:

Urban air taxi services

Regional passenger transportation

Cargo and logistics networks

Emergency medical response operations

Autonomous flight technologies

Offshore and energy-sector transportation

The Texas pilot will launch in phases over the next three years. The first phase includes testing without passengers and with traditional aircraft like helicopters and fixed-in wing planes. This will help perform tests and validate the appropriate routes.

The next phases involve testing for medical and cargo logistics, such as transporting critical medical supplies or organs between rural facilities and urban medical centers in Austin and San Antonio.

The final phases involves passengers “air taxi” flights across the Texas triangle. The goal of the regional network connecting Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston is to create a multi-state "System of Systems." Rather than isolated tests in a single city, TxDOT is building the infrastructure to handle the transition between urban, rural, and state airspace.