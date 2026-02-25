Meeting demand for electric vehicle infrastructure

Feb. 24, 2026

By Julien Devereux

AUSTIN—More electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are coming to Texas to help meet the increasing demand of EVs on the road.

Texans are driving more electric cars every year. Between July 2022 and the end of 2025, the number of electric vehicles registered in Texas—including plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles—more than tripled to 456,667.

Every week Texas sees an additional 1,500 EVs on the road according to vehicle registration data from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles – Alternatively Fueled Vehicle Report.

All of that adds up to ever increasing demand for EV support and infrastructure on Texas roadways, and TxDOT is meeting it.

“Alternatively fueled vehicle sales are breaking records,” said Michael Chamberlain, TxDOT Data Management Section Director. “But fortunately, Texas has the infrastructure and electric capacity to meet that demand for many years to come.”

Using federal funds from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI), TxDOT has built 14 electric vehicle charging stations. Since opened, these stations have been used more than 20,000 times. The agency also has 23 under construction and 28 in the planning phase, with 300 locations planned in 2026.

To see where EV charging stations are located near you in Texas, have a look at TxDOT’s statewide EV planning map. More information about TxDOT’s EV planning in general can be found on our website.