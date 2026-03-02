Inside Scoop: Texas Transportation Commission February 2026

March 2, 2026

By Laura Butterbrodt

AUSTIN – Here’s what the Texas Transportation Commission discussed and approved at its February meeting.

New commissioner appointment

Commissioner Pat Gordon was welcomed to the commission at his first meeting. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Gordon earlier this month for a term set to expire on Feb. 1, 2027.

Gordon, who is from El Paso, is a shareholder of Gordon Davis Johnson Shane & Snider P.C. He is an attorney specializing in business, corporate and tax law, and is a Certified Public Accountant. He serves on the Texas Tech University (TTU) Board of Regents and is a member of the State Bar of Texas. He is currently vice chairman of the El Paso Children’s Hospital Board.

Gordon received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas A&M University, a Master of Business Administration from TTU Rawls College of Business, and a Juris Doctor from TTU School of Law.

“I just want to say how honored I am to be a part of this commission,” Gordon said. “I look forward to collaborating with my fellow commissioners and serving the citizens of Texas.”

Rail

The 89th Legislature authorized the Texas Off-System Rail Grade Separation State Fund Program to provide financial assistance to governmental entities in Texas for rail grade separation projects. The commission voted to award more than $160 million of state funds to five projects in the program – two in the Amarillo area and one each in the Houston, Laredo and San Antonio areas.

Contracts

The commissioners awarded low-bid value amounts of $361 million for 73 highway improvement projects and $8.4 million for seven routine maintenance contracts..

TxDOT’s Director of Construction Duane Milligan noted the number of routine maintenance projects awarded at the state level has decreased because more of those projects are now being awarded at the district level. This is because of a recent increase in the amount that can be awarded by a district – now $1 million, an increase from the previous cap of $300,000.

Aviation

The commission awarded $12 million in state and federal grant funding for capital improvement projects at eight airports.

County toll road authority

The commission approved the extension of SH288 in Brazoria County as part of the Brazoria County Expressway Extension Project. The project will add a 10-mile extension from the south terminus of the current Brazoria County Expressway previously approved by the commission in November 2016 at County Road 58, continuing south to County Road 60.

The extension will include two northbound and two southbound tolled lanes to be added in the median of to the existing SH288 and a hard barrier separating the tolled lanes. The project will be designed, constructed, operated, and maintained by Brazoria County using local funds and is not anticipated to receive any state or federal funding. TxDOT will oversee the project’s environmental evaluations, allow for use of state Right of Way, and continue operations and the maintenance of non-tolled lanes. The extension will become part of the state highway system when the bonds are paid off by Brazoria County.