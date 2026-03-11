EDMO Launches Student Copilot to Transform Student Engagement and Support
AI-powered assistant helps universities deliver instant responses, reduce staff workload, and improve the student experience across the enrollment journey
Universities today face increasing communication demands from prospective and current students. Admissions and student support teams often manage thousands of inquiries across multiple channels, including email, chat, websites, and messaging platforms, leading to slow response times, fragmented communication, and heavy administrative workloads.
Student Copilot addresses these challenges by providing an intelligent, always-on assistant that can instantly answer student questions, guide applicants through the enrollment process, and automate routine interactions while maintaining institutional context and accuracy.
Powered by advanced AI and integrated with institutional systems, Student Copilot enables universities to deliver personalized, real-time support at scale, ensuring students receive timely information while reducing the operational burden on staff. Student Copilot can assist students with a wide range of queries, including application requirements, document submission, program details, financial aid questions, and enrollment next steps. By centralizing student communication and automating responses, institutions can significantly improve responsiveness, engagement, and overall student satisfaction.
“Students today expect quick, accurate responses throughout their enrollment journey,” said Ashish Fernando, Founder & CEO of EDMO. “With Student Copilot, we’re helping institutions meet those expectations by combining AI-driven automation with institutional knowledge, enabling universities to deliver instant support while allowing staff to focus on higher-value work.”
Key benefits of Student Copilot include:
- AI-powered instant responses to student inquiries
- Omnichannel engagement across websites, chat, and messaging platforms
- Reduced workload for admissions and student support teams
- Consistent, accurate answers aligned with institutional information
- Improved engagement and faster student decision-making
Student Copilot represents EDMO’s continued commitment to building intelligent solutions that help higher education institutions modernize student engagement, improve operational efficiency, and deliver a better enrollment experience.
About EDMO
EDMO is an award-winning AI-powered admissions automation platform purpose-built for higher education institutions. With over 3 million student documents processed and $10M+ in institutional cost savings, EDMO delivers intelligent tools that streamline enrollment workflows, reduce administrative burden, and enhance student engagement across the admissions lifecycle.
Recognized as a Salesforce Fan Favourite Award Winner 2025, TDX Partner AgentPitch Winner, and a proud Slate Silver Partner, EDMO integrates seamlessly into existing CRM and SIS environments—helping universities work smarter without the need to rip and replace. Trusted by leading institutions such as National University, NYU, Rowan University, and Pearson, EDMO empowers admissions and enrollment teams with scalable automation, real-time insights, and AI-driven decision support.
Overview of EDMO's Student Copilot
