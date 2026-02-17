EDMO Launches Interview Analyzer to Bring AI-Driven Precision to Candidate Evaluation

EDMO's latest offering, Interview Analyzer, is tailormade for higher education institutions

New AI-powered tool helps universities conduct & analyze interviews with greater objectivity, consistency, and speed, without compromising accuracy.

Interviews are critical yet often subjective. Interview Analyzer adds data-driven insights so decisions move beyond instinct while preserving human context.” — said Ashish Fernando, Founder & CEO, EDMO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salt Lake City-based EDMO , an AI-powered company providing enrollment tools, announced the launch of Interview Analyzer , a next-generation AI interview evaluation tool designed to transform how interviews are evaluated across admissions and recruitment processes.Eliminating process fragmentation and scheduling conflicts, the tool provides an interview scheduling option to keep a vigilant track of candidate interviews, monitor their status, & reschedule as per availability & convenience.Enrollment teams can also customize, add, & edit their questions as per candidates’ profiles, academic track record, & competency levels.Interview Analyzer leverages advanced artificial intelligence to assess candidate responses across key parameters such as communication clarity, subject understanding, sentiment, and competency alignment. By converting qualitative interview data into structured, actionable insights, the tool enables institutions and organizations to make more informed, unbiased decisions while significantly reducing strenuous manual effort.EDMO’s latest tool introduces a performance analytics dashboard designed to help enrollment officers make holistic, data-informed candidate evaluations.Built for scalability and ease of use, Interview Analyzer supports structured and unstructured interviews, ensuring consistent evaluation standards across large applicant or candidate pools.“Interviews are one of the most critical yet subjective parts of any selection process,” said Ashish Fernando, Founder & CEO of EDMO. “With Interview Analyzer, we are introducing a data-driven layer of intelligence that helps decision-makers move beyond gut instinct to evidence-based evaluation, without losing the human context behind each response.”Key benefits of Interview Analyzer include:1. AI-powered analysis of interview responses2. Objective scoring and competency mapping3. Reduced reviewer bias and evaluation fatigue4. Faster turnaround times for interview outcomes5. Actionable insights for admissions and recruitment teamsThe launch of Interview Analyzer reinforces EDMO’s commitment to building AI tools that improve fairness, transparency, and efficiency in high-stakes decision-making processes.About EDMOEDMO is an award-winning AI-powered admissions automation platform purpose-built for higher education institutions. With over 3 million student documents processed and $10 million+ in institutional cost savings, EDMO delivers intelligent tools that streamline enrollment workflows, reduce administrative burden, and enhance student engagement across the admissions lifecycle.Recognized as a Salesforce Fan Favourite Award Winner 2025, TDX Partner AgentPitch Winner, and a proud Slate Silver Partner, EDMO integrates seamlessly into existing CRMs and SIS environments, helping universities work smarter without needing to rip and replace. Trusted by leading institutions such as National University, NYU, Rowan University, the University of Pennsylvania & many more, EDMO empowers admissions and enrollment teams with scalable automation, real-time insights, and AI-driven decision support.

