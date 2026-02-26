EDMO Launches Transfer Credit Evaluator to Simplify and Accelerate Credit Transfer Decisions

EDMO's Transfer Credit Evaluator is meant for higher education institutions

EDMO’s new AI-powered tool helps universities evaluate transfer credits faster, more accurately, and with greater consistency.

With Transfer Credit Evaluator, we’re using AI to speed up credit decisions, ensure consistency, and create a smoother experience for enrollment teams & students.” — Ashish Fernando, Founder & CEO, EDMO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDMO , an AI-powered company providing enrollment automation tools for higher education, launched Transfer Credit Evaluator , a next-generation AI solution designed to streamline and modernize the transfer credit evaluation process for universities and colleges.Transfer credit evaluation has long been a manual, time-intensive process plagued by fragmented data, inconsistent policies, and prolonged turnaround times. EDMO’s Transfer Credit Evaluator eliminates these challenges by centralizing credit evaluation workflows and applying artificial intelligence to assess transcripts, course equivalencies, and institutional rules with speed and precision.By reducing process fragmentation and manual dependency, the tool enables enrollment and registrar teams to evaluate transfer credits efficiently while maintaining institutional policy integrity and academic standards.Transfer Credit Evaluator leverages advanced AI to analyze academic transcripts, match coursework against institutional equivalency rules, and generate consistent, policy-aligned credit recommendations. By converting complex academic records into structured, actionable insights, the tool significantly reduces evaluation time and administrative effort while improving accuracy and transparency.EDMO’s latest tool also features a centralized dashboard that provides real-time visibility into evaluation status, decision outcomes, and credit mappings, empowering enrollment officers to make faster, more informed transfer decisions.Transfer Credit Evaluator supports a wide range of transcript formats and institutional frameworks, ensuring consistent credit evaluation standards across high-volume transfer applicant pools.“Transfer students often face long wait times and uncertainty due to manual credit evaluation processes,” said Ashish Fernando, Founder & CEO of EDMO. “With Transfer Credit Evaluator, we’re introducing an AI-driven layer of intelligence that helps institutions accelerate decisions, improve consistency, and deliver a far better experience for both students and enrollment teams.”Key benefits of Transfer Credit Evaluator include:- AI-powered transcript and course equivalency analysis- Faster, policy-aligned transfer credit decisions- Reduced manual effort and administrative burden- Greater consistency across evaluators and departments- Improved transparency and experience for transfer studentsTransfer Credit Evaluator has been launched to showcase EDMO’s commitment to building AI solutions that improve efficiency, accuracy, and fairness across high-impact enrollment workflows.About EDMOEDMO is an award-winning AI-powered admissions automation platform purpose-built for higher education institutions. With over 3 million student documents processed and $10 million+ in institutional cost savings, EDMO delivers intelligent tools that streamline enrollment workflows, reduce administrative burden, and enhance student engagement across the admissions lifecycle.Recognized as a Salesforce Fan Favourite Award Winner 2025, TDX Partner AgentPitch Winner, and a proud Slate Silver Partner, EDMO integrates seamlessly into existing CRM and SIS environments, helping universities work smarter without the need to rip and replace. Trusted by leading institutions such as National University, NYU, Rowan University, and Pearson, EDMO empowers admissions and enrollment teams with scalable automation, real-time insights, and AI-driven decision support.

Overview of EDMO's Transfer Credit Evaluator

