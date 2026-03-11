Alice & Bob Showcases Advances in Cat-Qubit Fault Tolerance at APS Global Physics Summit

Physicists and engineers highlight latest research in 14 talks covering tensor networks, quantum error correction, hardware advances and more

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice & Bob , a leader in fault-tolerant quantum computing, will present more than a dozen research talks at the APS Global Physics Summit, demonstrating new advances in its cat-qubit architecture - a hardware-efficient approach designed to reduce the number of qubits required for fault-tolerant quantum computers.The presentations span several key challenges in scaling quantum computers, including stabilizing cat qubits, extending their intrinsic error protection, and enabling core components of fault-tolerant computation such as high-fidelity magic-state preparation.Researchers will also introduce new techniques to simulate large superconducting quantum systems and to validate the ultra-low logical error rates required for practical quantum computing.Together, the results highlight progress across the full stack required to build scalable fault-tolerant quantum computers, from device physics and circuit design to quantum error correction and system verification.The APS Global Physics Summit held March 15-20 in Denver, Colorado, brings together thousands of physicists from around the world to present new developments across all disciplines of physics, including quantum mechanics.Further information on Alice & Bob’s APS presentations is available in the company’s blog post here . The Alice & Bob team will also be available to meet with at booth #901.About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has raised €130 million in funding and employs more than 200 people.Advised by Nobel Prize winning researchers, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology developed by the company’s founders. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer up to 200 times compared with competing approaches. For more information, visit www.alice-bob.com Media ContactsVeronica Combs (US)- HKA Marketing Communications- Veronica@hkamarcom.comFrancesca Cahill (France)- Alice & Bob- Francesca.cahill@alice-bob.com

