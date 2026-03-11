goop Selects AI Marketing Platform Adora to Deliver Personalization at Scale

Lifestyle leader expands customer personalization across verticals, achieving 117% higher ROAS and 5x faster production times on ad campaigns run through Adora.

Adora gives us something we've never had: the ability to test creative variety at scale while maintaining brand integrity and creative oversight.” — Alexa Ritacco

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- goop, the lifestyle platform founded by Gwyneth Paltrow, has partnered with AI performance marketing engine Adora to deliver more personalized advertising experiences across its three core verticals: beauty, food, and fashion. The partnership enables goop to scale marketing capacity while maintaining the brand DNA that's made it synonymous with clean beauty, curated wellness, and authentic living.Initial campaigns run using Adora’s platform have delivered compelling results: 117% higher return on ad spend (ROAS) compared to goop’s benchmark performance and a 5x reduction in campaign production timelines.“At goop, we’re always thinking about how to better serve women at different moments in their lives, whether they’re discovering clean beauty, exploring new wellness practices, or defining their personal style,” said Alexa Ritacco, Chief Marketing Officer at goop. “Our partnership with Adora helps us show up with greater relevance and variety, while staying deeply grounded in who we are as a brand.”Greater Volume. Greater Variety. Faster Insights.Ritacco, recognized on Forbes 30 Under 30 in Marketing & Advertising and The Lead's Direct 60 lists, has long championed test-and-learn methodologies. In previous roles, she’s built systems for testing ad creative and scaling what works. But testing requires volume, and creating all of that volume manually while meeting goop’s standards wasn't operationally viable. The partnership with Adora solves this by amplifying human expertise rather than replacing creative judgment, which reflects goop’s broader philosophy about technology adoption."Adora gives us something we've never had: the ability to test creative variety at scale while maintaining brand integrity and creative oversight," said Ritacco. "We can show a clean beauty product in different contexts and learn which resonates most. We can showcase GWYN pieces in multiple styling approaches. We can deliver personalized experiences that meet each customer where she is in her journey, learning and iterating as we go."As goop approaches its 20th anniversary, the Adora partnership reinforces the brand’s pioneering approach to customer engagement."When a founder with this level of cultural influence and business acumen chooses a technology partner, it's a market signal," said Kabir Shahani, Adora's Executive Chairman. "goop has always set an exceptionally high bar for taste, trust, and discernment. They're not looking to move fast at any cost. They're looking to move well, profitably, at scale. That's the future of premium brands in the AI era, and it's exactly the outcome we built Adora to enable."“goop’s commitment to what they stand for represents the best of what brands can be,” said Marco Matos, Adora's CEO and co-founder.“In a world of AI and consumer choice, the future for premium brands isn't choosing between scale and authenticity. It’s proving that technology can meet every customer in their unique journey without compromising what makes a brand matter. We're honored to help goop achieve that vision."About goopgoop is a lifestyle platform dedicated to exploration, curation, and groundbreaking conversation. From its award-winning beauty and fashion lines to its expansive editorial lens, goop invites women to embrace the process of becoming, and to discover deep joy in the pursuit of pleasure, beauty, and growth in all phases of life.goop Beauty delivers clean, high-performance, and luxurious essentials for skin, hair, and body. GWYN is defined by classics, reimagined for the modern woman—fashion that is effortlessly refined and subtly sophisticated. goop Wellness was created to address real needs with science-backed, evidence-based solutions. It includes a sexual wellness collection designed to enhance pleasure, without shame.Gwyneth Paltrow began goop in the fall of 2008 as a weekly newsletter. It has expanded into a beauty, fashion, and food business that’s also known for its products, curation, podcast, TV shows, live events, and retail stores.For more information, visit www.goop.com About AdoraAdora is a performance marketing engine that empowers the world’s best brand advertisers to show up authentically everywhere their customers are, with creative variety that doesn't compromise brand standards, velocity that captures market moments, and visibility into what actually drives results. Adora's customers include Brooks Running, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Alaska Airlines, and other Fortune 500 consumer brands. The company raised seed funding from Village Global, whose backers include Reid Hoffman, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Ken Chenault, and Michael Dell.Founded by former Pinterest and Amperity executives, the company is headquartered in Seattle with offices in New York.For more information, visit www.adora-ai.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.