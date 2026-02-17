Adora Promotes Founding Engineer and Pinterest Veteran Rohil Bhansali to Head of Engineering

Adora Head of Engineering, Rohil Bhansali

Software architect behind Pinterest’s measurement and attribution infrastructure elevated to lead engineering as Fortune 500 demand grows for AI adtech upstart.

Our founding customers proved the model works. Now the engineering challenge is making it work for every enterprise marketing team that needs to move faster without sacrificing brand control.” — Rohil Bhansali

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adora , the AI-powered performance marketing platform helping Fortune 500 brands launch advertising campaigns in days, not months, today announced the promotion of Rohil Bhansali to Head of Engineering. Bhansali, who has served as founding engineer since the company's inception in 2024, will lead Adora's engineering organization as the company scales its platform to support growing enterprise demand.The promotion comes as Adora enters its next growth phase in 2026, with enterprise brands including Brooks Running, Alaska Airlines, and Servco Pacific using the platform to launch campaigns faster and optimize performance at scale. Bhansali will focus on building engineering infrastructure that enables marketing organizations to automate operational workflows while maintaining brand control and creative judgment."Rohil has been with me building this company since day one as our founding engineer," said Marco Matos, CEO and Co-Founder of Adora. "His technical expertise and deep knowledge of the entire Adora tech stack makes him the perfect person to build out our team and tackle the $1 trillion-dollar advertising problem we’re looking to solve. Building an AI solution in an AI-native environment requires someone leading from the front. Rohil has established the culture for how our team builds with velocity while keeping customer problems at the center."Before joining Adora, Bhansali spent more than six years at Pinterest building measurement and attribution systems that processed over 10 billion events daily. He was the architect behind Pinterest’s conversion tracking infrastructure and a variety of optimization tools that enabled advertisers to improve campaign performance while maintaining privacy compliance, experience that directly informs Adora's own approach to enterprise-ready marketing campaign operations.At Adora, Bhansali built the company's first prototype and led technical architecture decisions that now serve some of the world’s most complex marketing organizations. Most recently, he led the overhaul of Adora's creative insights reporting, which helps brand marketing teams understand not just which ads are working, but which specific visual elements are driving clicks, conversions, and sales."I want our Engineering team pushing the cutting edge on AI tooling. Yes, that means working more efficiently, but it also means knowing where AI falls short," said Bhansali. "What excites me most is automating the tedious parts of marketing operations so our customers can focus on the work that actually requires their judgment and creativity. We're building for people who care about impact, not just engineering for engineering's sake."Allison Light, Adora's Head of Product, highlighted Bhansali's ability to bridge technical depth with business context: "Our next phase requires building with high velocity and high intention. Rohil naturally cuts through ambiguity to find the real 'why' before jumping to 'what'—rare for engineers, invaluable for company operators. His customer-first instincts mean engineering decisions stay grounded in real problems."As Head of Engineering, Bhansali will further expand Adora’s engineering organization to support growing enterprise demand, focusing on the infrastructure necessary to solve creative and performance marketing scale for some of the world’s most well-known and complex brands."The next phase isn't just about building features. It's about building infrastructure that scales and ensuring Adora remains an AI center of excellence that customers can rely on so they don’t have to be experts in AI research or prompt engineering," said Bhansali."Our founding customers proved the model works. Now the engineering challenge is making it work for every enterprise marketing team that needs to move faster without sacrificing brand control."About AdoraAdora is a performance marketing engine that empowers the world’s best brand advertisers to show up authentically everywhere their customers are, with creative variety that doesn't compromise brand standards, velocity that captures market moments, and visibility into what actually drives results. Adora's customers include Brooks Running, Alaska Airlines, Servco Pacific, and other Fortune 500 consumer brands. The company raised seed funding from Village Global, whose backers include Reid Hoffman, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Ken Chenault, and Michael Dell.Founded by former Pinterest and Amperity executives, the company is headquartered in Seattle with offices in New York.For more information, visit www.adora-ai.com

