Quantcast Sales Veteran Andrew Double Joins Adora as VP of Revenue

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Seasoned Global Sales Leader Who Built Revenue Organizations across Three Continents Joins AI Marketing Startup Adora to Accelerate Enterprise Growth

It’s clear to me that Adora allows advertisers to finally connect creative decisions to real performance signals in a way that fundamentally changes how brands operate” — Andrew Double, VP of Revenue, Adora

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adora, the AI-native performance marketing platform, today announced that Andrew Double has joined as Vice President of Revenue. Double brings more than two decades of commercial leadership experience across global markets, most recently at Quantcast, the global programmatic advertising platform, where he served as the Vice President of Commercial for North America, the company’s largest revenue region.In his role as VP of Revenue, Double will lead Adora's commercial organization with a focus on expanding the company's portfolio of Fortune 500 advertisers. He will also help define Adora's approach to strategic partnerships, opening new pathways to bring the platform to market at global enterprise scale.“We built Adora for the world's most iconic brands and complex marketing organizations,” said Marco Matos, CEO and co-founder of Adora. “Andrew has spent more than a decade building relationships across the most competitive advertising markets globally. That experience, combined with his instinct for what Adora is building, makes him the right person at the right time.”At Quantcast, Double built the company's Asia-Pacific business from the ground up, launching across seven markets simultaneously and scaling the regional team to more than 100 employees. From there, he moved to New York to lead Quantcast's North American commercial organization, the company's largest revenue region.Before that, he managed client partnerships at Facebook and held commercial and trading roles at News International and the Financial Times, giving him a view of the advertising ecosystem from the platform, publisher, and buy-side perspectives."John Wanamaker once said, 'Half the money I spend on advertising is wasted. The trouble is, I don't know which half.' A century later, most brands are still living that problem, "said Double.“After spending the past few months with Marco, Kabir, and the Adora team, it’s clear to me that Adora allows advertisers to finally connect creative decisions to real performance signals in a way that fundamentally changes how brands operate. I've built revenue organizations from the ground up before, and I've learned to recognize when a platform has genuine traction with the right customers. Adora has it. The job now is building the engine to scale it.”Doubling Down on Adora's FutureDouble's appointment is the latest in a series of deliberate moves as Adora scales out of stealth mode and into growth mode. Late last year, Supergoop! CMO Lauren Weinberg joined the AI startup as a Board Advisor. More recently, the company named Rohil Bhansali, the architect behind Pinterest Advertising’s measurement infrastructure , as their Head of Engineering. With a growing roster of Fortune 500 customers and new capabilities spanning creative generation, campaign orchestration, and performance analytics, Adora is quickly establishing itself as the performance marketing operating system for brands in the AI era.About AdoraAdora is the performance marketing engine that empowers the world’s best brand advertisers to show up authentically everywhere their customers are, with creative variety that doesn't compromise brand standards, velocity that captures market moments, and visibility into what actually drives results. Adora's customers include Brooks Running, Alaska Airlines, Servco Pacific, and other Fortune 500 consumer brands. The company raised seed funding from Village Global, whose backers include Reid Hoffman, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Ken Chenault, and Michael Dell.Founded by former Pinterest and Amperity executives, the company is headquartered in Seattle with offices in New York.For more information, visit www.adora-ai.com

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