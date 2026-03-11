H2Terminals and CIMC GH2 Technology Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Global Green Hydrogen Deployment

MOU establishes H2Terminals as preferred international distribution partner for CIMC's world-class alkaline electrolysis equipment

CIMC GH2's manufacturing scale and two decades of electrolysis experience sit at the heart of our integrated LH2 supply chain — a genuinely differentiated proposition."” — Gerry Wilkinson

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H2Terminals Limited, a pioneering force in green hydrogen marine technology, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CIMC GH2 Technology (Yangzhou) Co. Ltd. , a subsidiary of CIMC Group — one of the world's largest manufacturing conglomerates. The agreement establishes H2Terminals as a preferred international distribution and marketing partner for CIMC GH2's comprehensive range of alkaline water electrolysis hydrogen production equipment and integrated hydrogen energy solutions.

The partnership combines CIMC GH2's 20 years of industrial electrolysis expertise and manufacturing scale with H2Terminals' international supply chain ecosystem, offshore production infrastructure strategy, and established relationships across the European hydrogen market. Together, the two companies will target customers across Europe, North America, Japan, and South Korea with fully integrated hydrogen production, liquefaction, storage, and distribution solutions.

“CIMC GH2 brings world-class manufacturing capability and two decades of electrolysis experience. This partnership gives our customers access to proven, scalable production technology at the heart of a fully integrated LH2 supply chain — a genuinely differentiated proposition in the international market.” — Gerry Wilkinson, CEO, H2Terminals Limited

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Under the MOU, H2Terminals will act as an international marketing and distribution partner for CIMC GH2's electrolysis product portfolio, which spans the full capacity range from 10 Nm³/h to 4,000 Nm³/h. The agreement covers alkaline electrolytic cells, balance-of-plant (BOP) systems, and fully integrated wind-solar-green electricity plus storage and synthetic gas solutions. The partnership will also extend to offshore energy island applications — a core component of H2Terminals' proprietary infrastructure strategy.

In addition to equipment distribution, the MOU provides for joint technical development, combining CIMC GH2's electrolysis capabilities with H2Terminals' non-metallic liquid hydrogen storage and transportation technology developed in collaboration with HiDROGEN Technologies. This integrated approach — from seawater electrolysis at offshore production platforms through to liquefaction, maritime transport, and onshore distribution — represents a complete green hydrogen value chain offered as a single, commercially structured solution.

KEY COOPERATION AREAS

• International marketing and distribution of CIMC GH2's full alkaline electrolysis product range across European, American, Japanese and Korean markets

• Joint development of integrated electrolysis-to-liquid hydrogen production and transportation solutions for offshore energy island applications

• Preferred reseller pricing and Most Favoured Nation commercial terms for H2Terminals project procurement

• Collaborative participation in major international hydrogen programmes including H2Global

• Co-development of hydrogen production-storage-transportation-consumption integrated solutions for end customers

• Joint pursuit of government and enterprise-funded research projects and demonstration initiatives

“H2Terminals brings an internationally credible supply chain framework and a clear route to large-scale deployment in key export markets. We are delighted to partner with them to bring Chinese electrolysis technology to the global green hydrogen economy.” — Li Jie, Chairman of Jiangsu Hydrogen Energy Industry Innovation Alliance, China/ General Manager of CIMC GH2

STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCE

CIMC GH2 entered the hydrogen production sector in 2005 and formally joined CIMC Group in 2022. The company provides proven alkaline water electrolysis systems — including medium and low-pressure electrolytic cells and conventional electrolytic cells — alongside comprehensive BOP systems, integrated wind-solar-hydrogen solutions, and professional operations and maintenance services across the full project lifecycle.

H2Terminals' integrated supply chain model, which encompasses offshore green hydrogen production at floating Energy Islands, maritime transportation via specialised liquid hydrogen carriers, and onshore distribution through coastal terminal infrastructure, provides an ideal deployment pathway for CIMC GH2's electrolysis technology at scale. The partnership enables both companies to pursue large-scale opportunities that neither could address independently, particularly in the context of major European hydrogen programmes where integrated, financially structured solutions are increasingly required.

This announcement follows a period of significant partnership development for H2Terminals, which has previously signed strategic agreements with Lloyd's Register, the London P&I Club, Cadent Gas, and China National Energy Group subsidiary Longyuan Environmental Protection Co Ltd. The CIMC GH2 partnership further strengthens the technical and industrial foundation underpinning H2Terminals' commercial model and investor proposition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.