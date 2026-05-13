H2Terminals secures 1,000-unit hydrogen EVFC truck supply agreement to accelerate Net Zero HGV deployment in UK & EU

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Hong Kong investor partner backs Europe as a strategic growth market for hydrogen heavy good vehicle logistics, with H2Terminals as commercial entry point

We have agreed terms to import a range of 40 to 49-tonne hydrogen fuel cell tractor units, with Bosch fuel cells and CATL batteries, to help accelerate the adoption of Net Zero the UK & Europe.” — Gerry Wilkinson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H2Terminals Limited, the UK-based green hydrogen infrastructure company, today announced it has agreed terms to import a range of 40 to 49-tonne hydrogen fuel cell tractor units into the United Kingdom and European Union, branded as the H2Truckster. The agreement, struck with a Hong Kong-based investor partner, covers up to 1,000 units drawn down on demand. Vehicles will be made available to fleet operators and operating partners across the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the wider European Union under H2Terminals’ Hydrogen-as-a-Service (HaaS) programme.

H2Terminals will lead market entry directly into the UK and European Union, working alongside local logistics operators, fuel infrastructure providers, refueling network partners and grant-funded consortia to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen heavy transport. The company is pursuing partnerships and collaboration agreements with established freight operators, port authorities, and energy distribution partners across each target jurisdiction, ensuring that fleet deployment is matched by the refueling infrastructure and customer demand needed to make it commercially sustainable from day one.

H2Terminals’ model is to supply trucks, hydrogen and refueling infrastructure to operating partners who serve end-customer fleets in each jurisdiction. The United Kingdom and the Netherlands are the company’s twin entry points into the European market, supported by complementary policy and finance environments. In the Netherlands, the next phase of deployment is timed to align with the September 2026 opening of the Dutch SWIM subsidy program and the AanZET grant window for zero-emission heavy vehicles. In the United Kingdom, deployment is supported by the 2040 diesel HGV phase-out and an established asset finance environment for Net Zero heavy transport. The Hong Kong investor partner views Europe as a key growth market for hydrogen-powered heavy transport and H2Terminals as its commercial entry point into the region.

The H2Truckster is a 40-tonne hydrogen fuel cell tractor built on the HF40 platform, with a Bosch fuel cell and CATL battery. The vehicle is homologated for both UK and EU operation and is offered to customers through H2Terminals’ Hydrogen-as-a-Service (HaaS) program.

Under the HaaS program, H2Terminals offers three commercial structures — from truck-only lease through to a fully integrated package combining truck, hydrogen supply, refueling and maintenance under a single contract. Program tiers are designed to flex around the operating profiles of partners and end-customers, from regional distribution to long-haul logistics.

The launch comes at a moment when sustained volatility in global oil markets is reshaping the economics of heavy transport across the United Kingdom and Europe. As diesel costs continue to fluctuate against an unpredictable geopolitical backdrop, the case for fixed-price, domestically produced green hydrogen is moving from environmental ambition to commercial necessity. For heavy logistics operators in particular, hydrogen parity with diesel is becoming a genuine commercial reality — driven not by subsidy, but by the structural unreliability of the oil price itself.

In parallel, lease and asset finance for Net Zero heavy transport — historically a significant obstacle to fleet decarbonisation — has eased considerably as institutional lenders and asset finance providers have developed confidence in the residual value, longevity and operational viability of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The combination of more stable fuel economics and more accessible vehicle finance has materially shifted the underwriting picture for fleet operators considering the transition to hydrogen.

The launch is timed to align with European hydrogen transport subsidy programs in the Netherlands, Germany and at EU level. H2Terminals’ Dutch operating subsidiary is incorporated and active in pursuing these programs, including SWIM, AanZET, VAMIL and the EU’s Renewable Energy Recovery (ERE) credits scheme.

About H2Terminals Limited. H2Terminals is a UK-registered green hydrogen infrastructure company developing Europe’s first fully integrated hydrogen production, storage and fleet deployment platform, with active commercial operations in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands as its twin entry points into the wider European market. The company is a finalist in the LeapSprong / Rockstart Amsterdam Energy Cohort 2026 and holds a portfolio of innovations in liquid hydrogen production and storage. H2Terminals operates through wholly-owned UK and Dutch subsidiaries.

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