H2Terminals signs MOU with Cadent to supply hydrogen through East London Pipeline

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H2Terminals Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cadent to supply hydrogen through the East London Hydrogen Pipeline to industrial users. This agreement marks another significant step forward in the Capital Hydrogen programme's mission to develop hydrogen infrastructure in London and the Thames Estuary region.

The MOU outlines H2Terminals' commitment to supply hydrogen produced at their innovative offshore Energy Island project. Located within the North Sea's 56th Quadrant, the facility will generate green hydrogen using wind, wave and solar energy. The hydrogen will be liquefied and transported by specialized vessels to terminals on the Thames Estuary, where it will be distributed via Cadent's East London Hydrogen Pipeline to industrial users.

Gerry Wilkinson, CEO of H2Terminals, said: "This partnership with Cadent represents a watershed moment for green hydrogen infrastructure in London. By combining H2Terminals' innovative production capabilities with Cadent’s world-class network capabilities and their new 100% hydrogen pipeline, we're not just delivering cost-effective hydrogen solutions – we're accelerating the industrial transformation needed to combat climate change."

Kelly Manders, East London Pipeline Project Manager, added: "H2Terminals joins a growing number of producers who will support our journey. Their commitment along with others to supply green hydrogen through our network will create a compelling and unstoppable movement. Together, we're building the foundation for a zero-carbon industrial revolution in East London."

Kate Willard OBE, Thames Estuary Envoy and Chair: "The Thames Estuary is rapidly becoming a focal point for hydrogen innovation, and the East London Pipeline is a crucial part of this transformation. The Growth Board has been delighted to work on this partnership, bringing together investment, infrastructure, and industrial demand. It’s fantastic to see this now coming to fruition, setting a new standard for decarbonisation, economic growth, and sustainable jobs in the region."

The East London Hydrogen Pipeline, planned to be operational by 2030, will connect hydrogen production sites near Tilbury and the Thames Enterprise Park to industrial consumers in central East London. The project is expected to help meet London's ambitious climate targets, including the goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2030.

Notes to editors

About Cadent: Cadent is Britain's largest gas distribution network, operating four of the eight networks across England. Cadent keeps energy flowing safely and reliably to around 11 million homes and businesses in North London, Central and North West England through a network of over 131,000 kilometres of gas pipes. As part of the Capital Hydrogen programme, Cadent is leading the development of the East London Hydrogen Pipeline to help meet London's ambitious climate targets by accelerating hydrogen deployment in the capital.

About The Thames Estuary Growth Board: The Thames Estuary Growth Board is committed to making the Estuary a powerhouse of fair, sustainable growth, investment, and opportunity. Working closely with businesses, local authorities, and investors, the Growth Board is helping to shape major infrastructure projects, drive new industries, and support a thriving hydrogen and logistics economy that will benefit communities and businesses across the region.

About H2Terminals Limited: H2Terminals is a London-based technology company at the forefront of the green hydrogen revolution. Based at the CEME Campus, a science and innovation park dedicated to developing the Hydrogen Economy in the region, H2Terminals is developing innovative solutions for the production, transportation, and distribution of liquid hydrogen. Our target green hydrogen production capacity for Greater London is planned to build to 4380 GWh per annum.

For more information: Email: Gerry.Wilkinson@H2Terminals.com Website: www.h2terminals.com Address: CEME Campus, Marsh Way, Rainham, London, RM13 8EU

