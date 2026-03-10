UDC Now Accepting Applications To Citizens’ Academy

The Utah Department of Corrections is now accepting applications for the Third Annual Citizens’ Academy, running from August to October 2026.

Interested parties have until June 1, 2026 to apply.

The comprehensive 10-week program is designed to increase the public’s knowledge of the various divisions within the Utah Department of Corrections. Instruction will cover a variety of topics each week, including facility tours, lectures, and hands-on training. See this flyer for details.

Classes are held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays during the academy. In addition, special classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on two Saturdays during the course.

Participants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background check. Those with felony convictions will not be permitted to attend.

For more information or to receive an application, contact [email protected].