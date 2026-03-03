Staff, Incarcerated Workers Complete First Joint ServSafe Certification At USCF

The Utah State Correctional Facility recently expanded workforce training opportunities by hosting its first ServSafe Manager certification course that included both staff and incarcerated workers.

Twenty-three students participated in the training, including eight USCF Culinary employees and fifteen incarcerated workers who voluntarily enrolled and paid the $170 course tuition themselves. The program marked the first time incarcerated individuals at USCF were invited to complete the nationally recognized food safety certification alongside staff.

The six-hour course followed the latest FDA Food Code standards and covered essential food safety practices used in professional kitchens nationwide. Topics included preventing foodborne illness, sanitation and hygiene, contamination prevention, time and temperature controls, plus Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) principles.

After completing the course, all participants took the ServSafe Manager Food Safety Exam. Those who pass will receive a certification recognized by the State of Utah and valid for three years — a credential widely required in food service industries.

For incarcerated workers, participation represented a significant personal investment. Individuals working inside correctional facilities typically earn about $0.70 per hour, making the tuition a meaningful commitment toward gaining job skills and future employment opportunities.

The Utah Department of Corrections partnered with Easy Food Handlers in Salt Lake City, whose instructors traveled to USCF to provide the training on site.

Programs like this support safe facility operations while helping participants build practical skills that contribute to successful reentry and stronger communities.