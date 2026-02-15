30-Year UDC Employee Perishes in Vehicle Accident

The staff at the Utah Department of Corrections are saddened to report the death of Sgt. Robert Hill, who died as the result of a single-vehicle accident near the Utah State Correctional Facility this morning.

Sgt. Hill has worked with the Department since 1996, serving in various roles, including the maximum security unit at the Draper facility. He most recently served in Enforcement at USCF.

“The passing of Sgt. Hill is a profound loss for our department and for our entire law enforcement community,” said Jared Garcia, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Corrections. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Robert’s loved ones and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

UDC is offering assistance to staff at our facilities as they cope with this tragic news.