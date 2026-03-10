MPD Investigating Southeast Pedestrian Fatality
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Southeast.
On Monday, March 9, 2026, at approximately 6:52 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to a traffic crash involving a 2023 Nissan Rogue and a pedestrian in the 1500 block of White Place, Southeast. The preliminary investigation determined the pedestrian was lying on the ground in an alley when he was struck by the Nissan Rouge. The striking driver contacted 911 and remained on the scene. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 52-year-old Robert Shawn Thomas, of Northwest, DC.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.