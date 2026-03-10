MPD Seeking Suspect in Half Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect who robbed a man on Half Street.



On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at approximately 9:45 p.m., the victim was in the 1000 block of Half Street, Southeast, when the suspect approached him and demanded the password to the victim’s phone. The victim refused. The suspect then informed the victim that he had a gun. The victim surrendered his phone and password to the suspect, who fled.



The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26028882

