AIXSpace Launches Ultra-Simple Series: Micro Edge Data Center and Smart Micro-Module

Turnkey Edge Infrastructure Solutions Accelerate Deployment of Global Edge Intelligence Fabric (GEIF)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIXSpace ( https://aixspace.io ), a global pioneer in edge intelligence infrastructure, today announced the launch of two groundbreaking hardware solutions: the Ultra-Simple Series Micro Edge Data Center and the Ultra-Simple Series Smart Micro-Module. Developed in alignment with AIXSpace’s mission to "make intelligence ubiquitous as electricity," these turnkey edge infrastructure offerings seamlessly integrate with the company’s Global Edge Intelligence Fabric (GEIF), addressing critical pain points of edge deployment—slow setup, high energy consumption, and complex maintenance—while unlocking dormant compute resources across global commercial buildings, urban hubs, and enterprise facilities.As AI demand shifts rapidly from centralized clouds to distributed edge networks, enterprises and asset owners face urgent needs for agile, energy-efficient, and cost-effective infrastructure. Traditional data centers suffer from power shortages, prohibitive latency, and rigid scalability, while fragmented edge solutions often require lengthy deployment and intensive management. AIXSpace’s new Ultra-Simple Series directly addresses these challenges, combining the company’s GEIF orchestration capabilities with hardware designed for "plug-and-play" efficiency and sustainability—core pillars of AIXSpace’s edge-first ecosystem.Ultra-Simple Series Micro Edge Data Center: "A Data Center in 2 Square Meters"Engineered for compact, high-performance edge deployment, the Ultra-Simple Series Micro Edge Data Center redefines what’s possible for small-scale compute needs. This all-in-one solution integrates intelligent enclosed cabinets, cooling systems, power distribution, remote management, and fire protection into a single prefabricated unit, delivering a complete data center experience in minimal space.Key features and benefits include:•Rapid Deployment & Minimal Footprint: Occupying just 2 square meters of space, the unit arrives fully prefabricated and can be operational in as little as 2 hours—eliminating weeks of traditional construction time. Ideal for bank branches, securities offices, telecom stores, transportation hubs, and industrial control rooms, it enables quick activation of edge compute nodes in space-constrained environments.•Exceptional Energy Efficiency: Boasting a PUE as low as 1.3, the solution leverages sealed aisle design and EC fan speed control to minimize energy waste, aligning with AIXSpace’s GEIF commitment to PUE ~1.05 energy-compute coupling. This translates to 30% lower energy consumption compared to conventional small data centers.•Smart, Unattended Operation: Equipped with a 15.6-inch intelligent touchscreen, facial recognition, and AI voice interaction, the system provides real-time visibility into cabinet status, power usage, and asset performance. Integrated 24/7 remote monitoring supports alerts via SMS, phone, or mobile app, while seamless integration with AIXSpace’s cloud-based operation platform enables centralized management of multi-site deployments—eliminating the need for on-site personnel.•Quiet & Reliable Performance: Featuring an IP5X fully sealed design and anti-condensation technology, the unit operates at just 46dB (equivalent to quiet office noise) even at full load, making it suitable for open workspaces and customer-facing environments. Flexible backup power configurations and professional UPS ensure uninterrupted operation during outages.Proven in large-scale deployments—including 258 units for China’s General Administration of Customs and deployments at Ping An Bank branches—the Micro Edge Data Center has demonstrated reliability in mission-critical scenarios, with fast delivery cycles and zero upfront infrastructure costs for asset owners.Ultra-Simple Series Smart Micro-Module: Scalable Infrastructure for Mid-to-Large Edge HubsComplementing the Micro Edge Data Center, the Ultra-Simple Series Smart Micro-Module targets medium-to-large edge deployments (50–500+ square meters), including regional data centers, enterprise branch hubs, and government disaster recovery sites. Built around modular, prefabricated components (cabinet cold aisles, power distribution, cooling, and monitoring), it delivers flexible scalability and reduced total cost of ownership.Key features and benefits include:•Modular Flexibility & Speed: Core components are factory-prefabricated and deployed on-demand, cutting construction time by 50% compared to traditional data centers. The modular design supports seamless expansion from small to large-scale deployments, enabling asset owners to align infrastructure costs with business growth.•Industry-Leading Energy Efficiency: With a PUE as low as 1.3, the Smart Micro-Module incorporates an innovative base-mounted air conditioning system that increases cabinet density by 15% while reducing energy consumption by 50% versus conventional机房. This synergy with GEIF’s energy-arbitrage capabilities allows compute tasks to run when energy is cheapest or greenest, maximizing sustainability.•Intelligent Centralized Management: A 32-inch smart screen (optional 75-inch high-definition large screen with automatic sliding door) provides comprehensive visibility into system performance, while AIXSpace’s 24/7 cloud operation platform enables remote centralized monitoring and management. U-level asset positioning technology automates inventory tracking and status detection, reducing operational labor costs by 50%.•Enterprise-Grade Reliability: Deployed at prestigious institutions including Nanjing Customs, China Ping An’s Binjiang Greenland Data Center, and Yichang Intermediate People’s Court, the Smart Micro-Module supports telecom-grade uptime for critical applications. Hot-swappable components and decoupled cooling systems ensure easy maintenance without service interruptions.Powering GEIF: Hardware + Orchestration for Ubiquitous Edge IntelligenceBoth new solutions are fully integrated into AIXSpace’s Global Edge Intelligence Fabric (GEIF), the distributed compute network that activates dormant edge resources—including 260,000+ commercial buildings and 28 million+ EVs worldwide—into a unified "intelligent nervous system" for AI. By combining turnkey hardware with GEIF’s ultra-low latency (<10ms) orchestration, TEE hardware security, and DePIN incentive model, AIXSpace enables asset owners to:•Monetize underutilized space and energy resources through GEIF’s 70:30 revenue share model (70% to asset owners, 30% to AIXSpace).•Deploy compliant edge compute infrastructure that supports data sovereignty requirements (data never leaves the premises) and GDPR compliance.•Scale edge AI deployments across GEIF’s global network of 8.36 million+ nodes (North America: 2.58M, Europe: 2.27M, Asia Pacific: 3.51M), powering use cases including smart hospitality, urban intelligence, and industrial IoT.A Vision for Decentralized AI Infrastructure"The future of AI is built at the edge, and infrastructure must be as agile, efficient, and scalable as the applications it powers," said a spokesperson for AIXSpace. "Our Ultra-Simple Series eliminates the barriers to edge deployment—cost, complexity, and time—while integrating seamlessly with GEIF’s global fabric. Together, these solutions turn any space into an intelligent compute hub, unlocking trillions of dollars in dormant edge resources and accelerating the shift to truly ubiquitous AI."The Ultra-Simple Series Micro Edge Data Center and Smart Micro-Module are now available globally through AIXSpace’s GEIF partner network. Asset owners, enterprises, and government entities can leverage zero upfront investment, flexible revenue-sharing models, and DePIN token incentives to join the edge economy.About AIXSpaceAIXSpace is a global leader in edge intelligence infrastructure, on a mission to make AI as ubiquitous as electricity by building the Global Edge Intelligence Fabric (GEIF). GEIF activates dormant physical resources—commercial buildings, EVs, sensors, and urban infrastructure—into a distributed compute network that delivers real-time, energy-efficient, and secure AI deployment at scale. AIXSpace’s proprietary technology, including energy-aware orchestration and TEE security, creates a defensible competitive moat, while its DePIN-powered shared value model ensures mutual success for ecosystem partners. With a global network spanning North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, AIXSpace is powering the next evolution of AI infrastructure.Media ContactName: Henry XuTitle: CEOEmail: henry.xu@aixspace.ioPhone: +1 646 413 7630, +61 410 190 968Website: https://aixspace.io Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the adoption of the Ultra-Simple Series, integration with GEIF, and the growth of the edge compute market. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including technological challenges, market adoption, and regulatory changes. AIXSpace disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

