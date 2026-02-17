Global Tenders Dao Officially Launched: World's First Tendering Ecosystem Integrating DAO Governance and AI Execution
Reinventing the $40–50 Trillion Global Tendering Market Through Decentralized Decision-Making and Intelligent Execution
World's First Integration of National AI Strategies and DAO Governance
The global tendering and procurement market is currently at a critical inflection point – transitioning from "digitalization" to "intelligentization." Both the United States and China have elevated AI powered bidding as a national strategic priority. Meanwhile, the governance challenges of cross border, multi stakeholder collaboration demand a new organizational paradigm.
Global Tenders Dao pioneers the "DAO Governance Layer + AI Execution Layer" dual architecture:
DAO Governance Layer: A decentralized autonomous organization where ecosystem participants (procuring entities, bidders, financial institutions, industry experts, node operators) collectively set platform rules, allocate ecological incentives, and arbitrate disputes.
AI Capability Hub: Integrated with NLP, knowledge graphs, multi agent systems, and machine learning, the AI layer powers four core intelligent systems to execute end to end processes with unprecedented efficiency and accuracy.
Four Core Intelligent Systems: Full Chain Coverage of Information – Process – Finance – Governance
System Positioning Core Capabilities
GTIPS (Global Tenders Information Processing System) World's largest intelligent tendering information processing and distribution platform 70,000+ daily tenders from 210+ countries; 98% AI translation accuracy; intelligent classification, personalized push, and deep dive tender analysis
GTMS (Global Tenders Management System)
Full process intelligent management platform for procuring entities
AI assisted procurement planning, automated tender document drafting & compliance inspection, Digital Bid Opener, AI powered bid evaluation
XAgent (Global Intelligent Bidding System)
Multi agent powered full process intelligent bidding service platform
10,000+ automated bid submissions per day; intelligent project matching; bid win probability prediction; competitor profiling
GSFS (Global Supply Chain Financial System)
Dedicated supply chain finance platform for tendering scenarios
Digital creditor’s rights instruments; credit penetration (anchor enterprise credit extends to N tier suppliers); post award instant financing; cross border settlement services
Solving Four Critical Pain Points – Forging a New Paradigm for Global Resource Allocation
Despite its immense scale (US$40–50 trillion), the global tendering market has long suffered from information asymmetry, inefficient processes, narrow financing channels, and rigid governance. Global Tenders Dao’s four intelligent systems form a complete closed loop solution:
GTIPS dismantles information barriers: Any enterprise, regardless of size or location, gains real time access to accurate, multilingual, tamper proof global tender opportunities.
GTMS + XAgent redefine transactional efficiency: Tender document preparation and compliance checking are cut from days to minutes; bidding becomes fully automated.
GSFS unlocks liquidity: By anchoring credit to real procurement scenarios, a winning bidder can secure financing immediately, without waiting for acceptance or payment.
DAO governance enables true global coordination: Ecosystem participants co create and co evolve platform rules, moving beyond the "centralized rule making, passive compliance" model.
Global Ecosystem Footprint & Commercial Milestones
Advocated by the WTO and co initiated by UNGM and the World Federation of Free Trade Zones, Global Tenders Dao has already established:
Global Headquarters: Antigua and Barbuda
North America R&D Center: Vancouver, San Francisco
Asia Operations Centers: Singapore, Hong Kong, Hainan, Shenzhen
Middle East Operations Center: Dubai
Eight Global Nodes: Antigua and Barbuda, Vancouver, San Francisco, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Hainan, Shenzhen
As of today:
80,000+ registered clients; 1.5 million+ Intentions clients
70,000+ daily tender processing volume; 10,000+ automated bid submissions per day
US$8 million annualized revenue
Active partnership discussions with the United Nations, multiple national government procurement agencies, and Fortune 500 corporations.
Future Vision
"We are not building a platform; we are building the next generation infrastructure for the global tendering industry," said the Executive Chairman of Global Tenders Dao Group. "Our mission is to empower an SME in Africa to bid, in real time, for a United Nations tender, a U.S. government contract, or an EU infrastructure project – on equal footing with any global player. We make credit portable, capital fluid, and efficiency borderless."
Three Year Development Roadmap
Phase Goal Key Milestones
2026–2027 (Foundation) Technology validation & initial global footprint – 100+ global nodes, covering 100+ countries
– 10+ international organizations, 50+ government agencies, 100+ Fortune 500 clients
– Daily tenders: 100,000+; daily auto bids: 20,000+
– Annual revenue: US$300M
2028–2029 (Expansion) Deep global coverage & ecosystem maturity – Full coverage of 210+ countries
– 1,000+ global nodes; four tier node system
– 30+ international organizations, 200+ governments, 500+ Fortune 500 firms, 100,000+ bidding enterprises
– Annual revenue: US$2B; net margin >30%
2030+ (Leadership) Industry infrastructure & standard setter – 10,000+ global ecosystem nodes
– Full industry chain resource integration
– IPO readiness
– Annual revenue: US$5B+
About Global Tenders Dao Group
Global Tenders Dao is the world's first tendering and procurement ecosystem integrating DAO based decentralized governance with AI powered full process execution. Committed to driving the intelligentization, decentralization, and financial inclusion of the global tendering industry, the Group is headquartered in Antigua and Barbuda, with regional operational centers in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
Media Contact:
Website: https://gtdao.ai
Email: press@gtdao.ai
全球招标道正式发布：全球首个DAO+AI融合的招标采购生态平台
以去中心化治理与智能化执行重构40万亿美元全球招标市场
【加勒比海，2026年2月16日讯】 全球招标道集团（Global Tenders Dao Inc.）今日正式对外发布全球首个融合DAO分布式治理与AI全流程执行的招标采购生态平台——全球招标道（Global Tenders Dao）。该平台由世界贸易组织（WTO）倡导，联合国全球采购市场（UNGM）、世界自由贸易区联合会联合发起，旨在以“决策去中心化、执行智能化、生态全球化”的全新模式，重构全球40-50万亿美元招标采购市场的基础设施。
国家级AI战略与DAO治理的全球首度融合
当前，全球招标采购市场正处于从“电子化”向“智能化”转型的关键窗口期。美国、中国已将人工智能在招投标领域的应用上升为国家战略，而跨境、跨区域、多主体协同的治理难题，正呼唤一种全新的组织形态。
全球招标道首创 “DAO治理层+AI执行层”双引擎架构：DAO分布式自治组织负责平台规则制定、生态激励、争议仲裁等核心决策，实现去中心化的全球协同；AI能力中枢集成自然语言处理、知识图谱、多智能体等前沿技术，通过四大核心智能系统完成全流程智能化执行。
四大智能系统：覆盖“信息—流程—融资—治理”全链路
系统名称 定位 核心能力
GTIPS（全球招标信息系统） 全球最大智能化标讯处理与分发平台 日均处理210+国家7万条标讯，智能翻译准确率98%，精准推送与深度解析
GTMS（全球招标管理系统） 招标方全流程智能管理平台 智能策划、文件编制与合规检测、数字开标人、AI辅助评标
XAgent（全球智能投标系统） 基于多智能体的全流程智能投标服务平台 日均1万次自动化投标，智能匹配、文件编制、中标概率预测
GSFS（全球供应链金融系统） 招投标场景专属供应链金融平台 数字债权凭证、信用穿透、全场景融资、跨境结算
破解四大行业痛点，打造全球资源配置新范式
全球招标采购市场虽规模高达40-50万亿美元，但长期受困于信息不对称、流程效率低、融资渠道窄、治理机制僵化四大痛点。全球招标道的四大系统形成完整闭环：
GTIPS消除信息壁垒：让全球企业无论大小，都能实时获取精准、多语言、可追溯的全球标讯；
GTMS与XAgent重构交易效率：招标文件和投标文件的编制与检测从数天缩短至分钟级，投标实现全流程自动化；
GSFS打通融资堵点：依托真实招投标场景，实现核心企业信用向N级供应商穿透，中标即融资；
DAO治理实现全球协同：由生态参与者共建规则，彻底改变传统平台“中心化定规、被动执行”的治理僵局。
全球生态资源与商业化进展
平台由WTO倡导，UNGM、世界自由贸易区联合会联合发起，已建成全球总部（安提瓜和巴布达）、北美研发中心（温哥华、旧金山）、亚洲运营中心（新加坡、香港、海南、深圳）、中东运营中心（迪拜） 多级全球布局，并在全球设立八大核心节点。
截至目前，平台注册客户已超8万家，意向客户达150万；日均处理标讯7万条、自动化投标1万次；年营收达800万美元。联合国、多国政府机构、财富500强企业已与平台建立合作意向。
未来愿景
全球招标道集团执行主席表示：“我们不是在做一个平台，而是在为全球招标采购行业构建下一代基础设施。让一家非洲的中小企业，能够像世界500强一样，实时参与联合国、美国政府、欧盟的采购竞标，让信用跨越国界、让效率突破语言、让资本流向真实贸易——这就是全球招标道的使命。”
根据发展规划，平台将在2026—2027年完成100+全球节点布局，覆盖100+国家，服务10+国际组织、50+政府机构、100+财富500强企业；2028—2029年实现全球210+国家全覆盖，年营收目标20亿美元；2030年成为全球招标采购领域的基础设施平台，年营收突破50亿美元。
关于全球招标道集团
全球招标道（Global Tenders Dao Inc.）是全球首个融合DAO分布式治理与AI全流程执行的招标采购生态平台，致力于以技术推动全球招标采购行业的智能化、去中心化、普惠化发展。集团总部位于安提瓜和巴布达，在北美、亚洲、欧洲、中东设有区域运营中心与研发中心。
媒体联络：
官网：https://gtdao.ai
邮箱：press@gtdao.ai
Frank Blackwood
World Blockchain Organization
+1 778-902-8620
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.