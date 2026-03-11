Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 12, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Village of Rock Creek

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Athens Ohio University Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont Mental Health and Recovery Board Belmont, Harrison and Monroe Counties

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Butler Edgewood City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Middletown City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Champaign West Liberty-Salem Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Greenon Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Clermont Pierce Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Columbiana Village of Lisbon

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wellsville Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Middle

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Bratenahl

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Delaware Galena New Community Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Fayette Washington Court House City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Heritage Preserve Community Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Geauga Geauga County Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Greene Wright State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Madeira City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Henry Northwest State Community College Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Village of McClure

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Jefferson Steubenville City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Village of Mingo Junction

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Rock Hill Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Logan Village of Huntsville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Lorain County Community College Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Harding Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Mahoning Youngstown State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Medina Medina City Development Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Meigs Village of Rutland

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Miami The Edison Foundation, Inc.

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Montgomery Sinclair Community College Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Brookville Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Muskingum West Muskingum Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Paulding Wayne Trace Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Portage ERS Strategic Properties, Inc.

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Jennings Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Richland Pamer Chiropractic Life West, Ltd.

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Summit University of Akron - National Collegiate Athletics Association

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Trumbull Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Springboro Community City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Greater Ohio Virtual School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Warren County Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Beacon Hill Community School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Wood Elmwood Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.