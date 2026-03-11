Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 12, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 12, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Village of Rock Creek
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|Ohio University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Mental Health and Recovery Board Belmont, Harrison and Monroe Counties
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Edgewood City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Middletown City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|West Liberty-Salem Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Greenon Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|Pierce Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|Village of Lisbon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wellsville Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Middle
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Bratenahl
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Delaware
|Galena New Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Fayette
|Washington Court House City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Heritage Preserve Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Geauga
|Geauga County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Wright State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Madeira City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Henry
|Northwest State Community College Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of McClure
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson
|Steubenville City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Village of Mingo Junction
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Rock Hill Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|Village of Huntsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lorain County Community College Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Harding Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Mahoning
|Youngstown State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Medina
|Medina City Development Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Meigs
|Village of Rutland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|The Edison Foundation, Inc.
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Sinclair Community College Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brookville Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Muskingum
|West Muskingum Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|Wayne Trace Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|ERS Strategic Properties, Inc.
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Jennings Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Pamer Chiropractic Life West, Ltd.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Summit
|University of Akron - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Trumbull
|Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Springboro Community City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greater Ohio Virtual School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Beacon Hill Community School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Elmwood Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|FFR
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.