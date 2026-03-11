Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 12, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Village of Rock Creek
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens Ohio University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Mental Health and Recovery Board Belmont, Harrison and Monroe Counties
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Butler Edgewood City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Middletown City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Champaign West Liberty-Salem Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Greenon Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Clermont Pierce Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Columbiana Village of Lisbon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wellsville Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Elementary
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Stockyard Community Middle
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Elementary
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Middle
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Westside Community School of the Arts
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Bratenahl
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Delaware Galena New Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Fayette Washington Court House City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Heritage Preserve Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Geauga Geauga County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Greene Wright State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Madeira City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Henry Northwest State Community College Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of McClure
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Jefferson Steubenville City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Village of Mingo Junction
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Rock Hill Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Logan Village of Huntsville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Lorain County Community College Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Harding Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Mahoning Youngstown State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Medina Medina City Development Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Meigs Village of Rutland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami The Edison Foundation, Inc.
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Monroe County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Sinclair Community College Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Brookville Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Muskingum West Muskingum Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Wayne Trace Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Portage ERS Strategic Properties, Inc.
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED) Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Jennings Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Richland Pamer Chiropractic Life West, Ltd.
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Summit University of Akron - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Trumbull Trumbull County Schools Employee Insurance Benefit Consortium
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Springboro Community City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Greater Ohio Virtual School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Beacon Hill Community School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Wood Elmwood Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures FFR

