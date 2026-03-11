Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Crash involving VSP cruiser

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

CASE#: 26B3000943

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: About 4:38 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 at Kocher Drive, Bennington, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Motor-vehicle crash involving VSP cruiser

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

A Vermont State Police trooper received minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon, March 10, 2026, on U.S. Route 7 in Bennington. Sgt. Justin Walker of the Shaftsbury Barracks was responding at about 4:38 p.m. in his marked VSP cruiser to assist the Bennington Police Department with a crash that had occurred at about 4:34 p.m. on Vermont Route 279. Sgt. Walker was operating with his lights and siren activated near the intersection with Kocher Drive when his cruiser was involved in a collision with a second vehicle. Both vehicles then came to rest on the side of the road. Sgt. Walker was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for suspected minor injuries and released. The occupants of the other vehicle were unhurt.

 

The Bennington Police Department is the lead investigative agency on this crash, and all further questions should be directed to them.

 

- 30 -

