Hydrate GA Expands Services with Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) Alongside Redesigned Website

Led by Lisa Kubiak, RN, the Athens, Georgia clinic now provides Genesis Regenerative’s non-cellular RPA product and an expanded digital platform.

I have studied stem cells and the potential they offer since the early 2000s. RPA is essentially the proteins from stem cells. It is an exceptionally clean product, which is why I like it so much. ” — Lisa Kubiak, RN, founder of Hydrate GA.

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrate GA, a wellness and hydration clinic led by Registered Nurse Lisa Kubiak, has expanded its services to include Regenerative Protein Array (RPA), a non-cellular product developed by Genesis. This addition aligns with the recent expansion and redesign of the clinic's website, hydratega.com.

The redesigned website acts as an educational resource for clients, outlining Hydrate GA's approach to functional wellness and personalized care. Site visitors can explore the clinic's available services, such as vitamin and mineral infusions, and learn how to integrate RPA into their personal routines.

Drawing on over 30 years of critical care nursing experience, Kubiak applies a rigorous, medical-first approach to her wellness practice. Working alongside Medical Director Dori Kasparek, MD, the Hydrate GA team focuses on providing advanced, non-cellular options for individuals seeking to optimize their daily health, energy levels, and recovery processes.

"I have studied stem cells and the potential that they offer since the early 2000s," said Kubiak. "RPA is essentially the proteins from stem cells. It is an exceptionally clean product, which is why I like it so much. Because there is no DNA material in it, it is clean enough that somebody who is unable to take a blood transfusion is still able to use our product safely."¹

Representing a generation beyond PRP, stem cells, and exosomes, RPA is a sophisticated array of proteins, growth factors, and cytokines. Featuring over 300 proteins, it is designed to support the body's natural processes. At Hydrate GA, RPA is administered through specific methods based on client preference. These applications include standard intravenous (IV) administration, nebulized aerosols for respiratory support, and topical application for aesthetic purposes such as hair restoration.

Clients visiting Hydrate GA for RPA and other IV therapy services frequently report positive experiences, noting boosts in daily energy, improved sleep quality, and better mental clarity.

Kubiak emphasizes that the clinic's environment is just as important as the products themselves. Located near downtown Athens, Hydrate GA is designed as a relaxing alternative to standard clinical facilities.

"We have three separate private suites that are set up to be a home-like environment," Kubiak noted. "With comfortable couches, it's a quiet, soft environment that I worked hard to develop. Many times, I'll walk in to check on a client and find that they’ve fallen asleep because it is so relaxing here."¹

By pairing a restorative clinic environment with advanced non-cellular products like RPA, Hydrate GA aims to bridge the gap between standard care and optimal daily wellness. To explore the expanded list of services, read about the clinic's comprehensive wellness approach, or schedule a consultation, visit Hydrate GA online.

About Hydrate GA

Located in Athens, Georgia, Hydrate GA is a dedicated wellness and hydration clinic founded by Registered Nurse Lisa Kubiak. The clinic provides services including vitamin and mineral infusions, specialized CBD applications, and advanced protein arrays designed to support optimal vitality and performance. Operating in a comfortable, home-like environment, Hydrate GA prioritizes patient education, safety, and personalized care.

https://hydratega.com

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis is an industry leader in non-cellular products, dedicated to developing and marketing its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, rigorous product purity, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinical practitioners.

https://genesisregenerative.com

¹ Quotations provided by Lisa Kubiak, RN, founder of Hydrate GA.

