Elite Orlando Athletic Facility Integrates Regenerative Protein Technology to Support Athlete Longevity and Recovery

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Orlando’s Home for Elite Sports Performance Training and Recovery

The Draft Academy Expands into Functional Health Services, Utilizing Advanced RPA Protocols to Support High-Performance Repair

Integrating non-cellular protein arrays allows us to support the body's repair environment at a biochemical level, providing athletes with the highest quality signaling markers to facilitate recovery.” — Boomer Oyler of The Draft Academy

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Draft Academy, a premier athletic development facility known for training emerging high school talent and professional athletes, has announced the launch of its new Regenerative and Functional Health division. Located in Orlando, the academy is integrating the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) into its specialized recovery protocols to provide a sophisticated biochemical foundation for athletes seeking to maintain peak performance and support the body's natural repair environment.

The expansion into functional health represents a strategic shift toward a "total athlete" model. By incorporating this non-cellular signaling technology, The Draft Academy addresses the long-term ailments and "banged up" conditions often associated with high-impact professional sports. The RPA provides a concentrated array of over 300 signaling proteins, growth factors, and cytokines, offering a consistent and potent alternative to traditional recovery methods.

Bridging Elite Performance with Advanced Recovery

The Draft Academy’s move into regenerative services is driven by the need for high-level physiological support that matches the intensity of their training programs. Unlike traditional live cellular products, the RPA is non-cellular, ensuring a high safety profile and clinical consistency. Because the technology lacks a cellular membrane, it avoids the common antigen-antibody reactions that can complicate earlier-generation biological treatments.

"At The Draft Academy, we focus on helping athletes reach the next level, whether they are preparing for the draft or sustaining a professional career," said Boomer Oyler. "Integrating non-cellular protein arrays allows us to support the body's repair environment at a biochemical level. We are providing our athletes with the highest quality signaling markers to facilitate recovery and maintain functional independence throughout their careers."

The Draft Academy Gives Back: A Commitment to Community Restoration

Beyond its work with elite athletes, The Draft Academy is launching a philanthropic initiative dedicated to supporting community members facing significant physiological challenges. The academy has committed to donating treatments and non-cellular products to individuals managing complex injuries and systemic health issues.

This initiative includes supporting injured collegiate athletes in their journey to relearn motor functions and providing resources for pediatric patients managing long-term internal health challenges. By prioritizing the body’s internal signaling environment, the "Draft Academy Gives Back" program seeks to facilitate a restorative path for those who have exhausted conventional medical routes.

A New Standard for Sports Longevity

The application of non-cellular science at The Draft Academy signifies a commitment to the future of sports medicine. By focusing on systemic wellness and repair rather than temporary symptom management, the academy is establishing a path that accounts for the complex interplay between intense physical training and biochemical health.

"Our goal is to help the person as a whole," Oyler added. "Whether it is an NFL wide receiver looking to extend their career or a child in our community fighting a systemic illness, we believe in providing the biochemical support necessary to facilitate a repair environment and improve quality of life."

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a leader in non-cellular products that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians.

https://genesisregenerative.com/

About The Draft Academy

The Draft Academy is an elite athletic training and functional health facility based in Orlando, Florida. Specializing in the development of high school, collegiate, and professional athletes, the academy combines high-intensity physical training with advanced regenerative protocols. Through its new functional health division, The Draft Academy utilizes non-cellular protein signaling to support athlete longevity, systemic recovery, and community wellness.

https://thedraftacademy.com/

¹ Quotations provided by Boomer Oyler of The Draft Academy.

The Draft Academy - Meet Your Genesis Regenerative Clinician

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.