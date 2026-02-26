Neuroscience Authority Launches Multi-Specialty Regenerative Clinic in Miami to Advance Precision Restoration

Prof. Dr. Bankole Johnson, DSc, MD, Offers Advanced Regenerative Protocols to Support Neurological Wellness and Systemic Health.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prof. Dr. Bankole Johnson, DSc, MD, a globally recognized authority in neuroscience and personalized medicine, has announced the official launch of a new multi-specialty regenerative clinic in Miami. Operating in conjunction with his clinical work at Casa Privée in Brickell, Dr. Johnson is expanding access to precision health through the debut of Miami Stem Cell (https://miamistemcell.clinic), a center dedicated to high-level physiological support and the integration of molecular genetics with advanced restorative medicine.

The new facility is distinguished by its comprehensive clinical framework, offering both cellular and non-cellular regenerative solutions. This dual-pathway approach allows the clinic to tailor protocols to the specific biological needs of each individual, whether they require the structural support of live cellular therapies or the targeted biochemical signaling of non-cellular arrays.

The Standard of Precision Medicine

The Miami initiative operates on the principles of precision medicine, utilizing Dr. Johnson’s extensive academic and research background from the University of Oxford and the University of Glasgow. A cornerstone of the clinic’s non-cellular offerings is the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA), which provides a stable, non-cellular source of over 300 signaling proteins, growth factors, and cytokines. These markers are designed to facilitate the body’s natural repair environment, providing the necessary biochemical signals to support long-term systemic health.

"Our mission is to provide the most advanced, evidence-based restorative care available by bridging the gap between clinical neuroscience and regenerative science," said Prof. Dr. Bankole Johnson. "By offering both cellular and non-cellular protocols, we can support the body's internal environment with a level of precision previously unavailable in standard clinical settings. We are facilitating a restorative path that accounts for the complex interplay between biochemical health and systemic function." ¹

Neurological Wellness and Blood-Brain Barrier Induction

Dr. Johnson’s protocols are uniquely distinguished by his expertise in crossing the blood-brain barrier to support central nervous system wellness. By utilizing specific induction agents such as Mannitol, the clinic can facilitate the passage of signaling proteins to directly support nervous tissues. Dr. Johnson utilizes a precise protocol—administering 50 to 100 mils of Mannitol to increase the permeability of the BBB for a strategic 10-to-20-minute window—allowing the signaling proteins to support cognitive clarity and address neuro-inflammation.

The immediate impact of these non-cellular protocols was recently highlighted at the APP Pickleball Championships. On-site, Dr. Johnson utilized these restorative protocols to assist the director of referees, who was managing severe neuropathy. Within 24 hours of the application, the individual experienced a significant shift in stability and functional mobility, regaining the ability to stand and move without assistance.

Clinical Versatility and Systemic Impact

The clinic’s multi-specialty model allows for diverse delivery methods tailored to the patient’s needs, including:

● Cellular Therapies (Stem Cells): Utilizing live cellular products for structural and functional support.

● Non-Cellular Signaling (RPA): Providing body-wide support for inflammatory markers and overall physiological vitality through targeted, systemic, or intranasal induction.

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a leader in non-cellular products that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians.

https://genesisregenerative.com/

About Prof. Dr. Bankole Johnson, DSc, MD

Prof. Dr. Bankole Johnson is a world-renowned physician-scientist and the founder of Casa Privée and the Miami Stem Cell clinic. He qualified as a medical doctor at the University of Glasgow and earned a Doctorate in Neuroscience from the University of Oxford. With a distinguished career and over 500 publications, Dr. Johnson is board-certified in stem cell and regenerative medicine and remains a leading authority on the treatment of complex brain disorders and systemic longevity.

https://miamistemcell.clinic

