Soberlink Attends AAML Midyear Meeting as Diamond Sponsor

Soberlink attends the AAML Midyear Meeting as a Diamond Sponsor, connecting with family law professionals to discuss alcohol monitoring solutions.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soberlink, the leader in remote alcohol monitoring technology for family law and recovery support, is proud to serve as a Diamond Sponsor of the 2026 American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) Midyear Meeting, taking place March 10–13 in Scottsdale, Arizona.The AAML Midyear Meeting is a premier gathering of leading family law attorneys from across the United States. The event brings together Fellows of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers for continuing legal education, professional development, and collaboration focused on the most pressing issues facing family law practitioners today.As a Diamond Sponsor, Soberlink is participating throughout the conference to connect with family law professionals and discuss how remote alcohol monitoring technology supports accountability and child safety in cases involving alcohol use.Conference attendees are invited to meet the Soberlink team during the meeting to learn more about how remote alcohol monitoring is used in custody agreements, sobriety clauses, and court orders.The AAML Midyear Meeting is an annual event designed to bring together Fellows and family law professionals to reconnect with peers and strengthen their practice through education and collaboration.For more information about the event, visit:About SoberlinkSoberlink provides advanced remote alcohol monitoring technology designed to support accountability and transparency. The system combines a professional-grade breathalyzer with facial recognition and real-time reporting to help families, attorneys, and courts manage alcohol-related cases with objective data.

