Soberlink to Exhibit at the 2026 World Conference on Addictive Disorders (WCSAD)

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soberlink, the industry leader in remote alcohol monitoring, is proud to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the 17th Annual West Coast Symposium on Addictive Disorders (WCSAD), taking place May 28–30, 2026, at the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California.Widely recognized as a premier forum for professionals committed to improving outcomes in addiction treatment, the conference brings together clinicians, researchers, and behavioral health professionals to share knowledge, explore new treatment strategies, and strengthen collaboration across the addiction treatment community.Soberlink will be on-site connecting with treatment providers and showcasing how its FDA-cleared alcohol monitoring system supports long-term recovery outcomes. Soberlink's technology pairs a professional-grade breathalyzer with real-time results and facial recognition technology, giving clinicians a trusted tool to monitor client sobriety remotely and intervene with confidence when it matters most.For more information about the event, visit https://www.hmpglobalevents.com/west-coast-symposium About Soberlink Soberlink is the leader in remote alcohol monitoring, providing innovative solutions that support sobriety and accountability. Trusted by treatment professionals and clients alike, Soberlink's technology delivers real-time data and peace of mind throughout the recovery journey. For more information, visit www.soberlink.com.

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