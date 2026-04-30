Soberlink to Exhibit at New York Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers May 2026 CLE and Dinner Dance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML NY) will host its annual May Weekend CLE and Dinner Dance on May 1–2, 2026, at The Lighthouse in Manhattan. The two-day event will bring together matrimonial law practitioners for a continuing legal education symposium featuring members of the judiciary, as well as experts and leaders in the field.The AAML NY Chapter is one of the premier organizations for matrimonial and family law attorneys in New York. The CLE Symposium is approved for 7.0 hours of NY MCLE credit in Areas of Professional Practice, drawing experienced attorneys from across the state for professional development and networking.Soberlink will be present at the event as a Bronze Sponsor. For more information about the event or to register, visit https://www.nyaaml.org/events/may-2026-cle-and-dinner-dance/. About Soberlink Soberlink is the leader in alcohol monitoring technology for family law. The company's comprehensive alcohol monitoring system combines a professional-grade breathalyzer with facial recognition technology, wireless connectivity, and real-time reporting for a complete picture of a client's sobriety. Soberlink serves a wide range of clients including those in family law, treatment, and professional monitoring programs. For more information, visit www.soberlink.com.

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