Soberlink to Exhibit at the Alabama State Bar Family Law Section's 2026 Divorce on the Beach CLE

DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soberlink, the leader in alcohol monitoring technology for family law, is proud to announce its participation as Exhibitor at the Alabama State Bar Family Law Section's 2026 Divorce on the Beach CLE. The event will take place May 28–31, 2026, at the Sandestin Resort in Destin, Florida.Divorce on the Beach is an annual continuing legal education program offering 12 hours of CLE credit, including ethics, in one of the most scenic settings on the Gulf Coast. The event brings together family law attorneys from across Alabama for substantive legal education, networking, and professional development.Soberlink representatives will be available throughout the event to discuss how Soberlink's alcohol monitoring technology supports family law professionals and the families they serve.For more information about the event, visit https://www.alafamlaw.org/copy-of-divorce-on-the-beach-1. About Soberlink Soberlink is the leader in alcohol monitoring technology for family law. The company's comprehensive alcohol monitoring system combines a professional-grade breathalyzer with facial recognition technology, wireless connectivity, and real-time reporting for a complete picture of a client's sobriety. Soberlink serves a wide range of clients including those in family law, treatment, and professional monitoring programs. For more information, visit www.soberlink.com.

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