ND Sober Ride Marks Five Years with Expanded Ride Options for St. Patrick's Day

ND Sober Ride, a Vision Zero program that helps reduce impaired driving on North Dakota roads, is marking five years of service with expanded discounted ride options for the St. Patrick's Day holiday.

For the first time, $10 ride vouchers will be available through both Lyft and Uber, helping more North Dakotans plan a sober ride home. Vouchers will be available March 13-17, or while codes last.

"ND Sober Ride has helped thousands of North Dakotans get home safely over the past five years," said NDDOT Highway Safety Division Director Karin Mongeon. "By expanding ride options, we're making it easier for people to plan ahead and choose a sober ride."

Vision Zero encourages planning ahead by saving the voucher in your preferred app before you drink or use impairing substances. Visit VisionZero.ND.gov to access QR codes, the Uber voucher link and the Lyft ride code. Codes are unique to each campaign and can only be used once per user.

Discount codes have been generously donated by AAA - The Auto Club Group since the program's launch five years ago. Businesses or organizations interested in supporting this effort can contact jubailey@nd.gov for sponsorship opportunities.

ND Sober Ride is part of the statewide Vision Zero initiative to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.