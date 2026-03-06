Ellendale Cardinals Become North Dakota's Newest Vision Zero School

ELLENDALE, N.D. – Vision Zero proudly welcomed Ellendale Public Schools as North Dakota's newest Vision Zero School yesterday, showing the commitment the Ellendale Cardinals have for safety on the road. The kickoff event merged school spirit with a vital mission to protect students and families across Dickey County.

The assembly centered on Buckle Up Phone Down (BUPD), a public safety program aimed at reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries by targeting two critical risk factors: lack of seat belt use and distracted driving. The Cardinals debuted their public service announcements, banners and posters to educate their peers.

"By joining the Vision Zero School program, we are taking an active role in shaping a culture of safety for our students and their families," said Ellendale principal, Cindy Rall. "Our goal is to raise awareness for driver safety and create safer roads in the Cardinal community."

Ellendale joins a growing list of Vision Zero Schools dedicated to eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries in North Dakota. Schools interested in participating in the program can contact the NDDOT Safety Public Information Program Manager at jubailey@nd.gov.

Learn more about the Vision Zero strategy and its safety campaigns at VisionZero.ND.gov.