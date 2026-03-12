Traill County hosts public input meeting for Third Street NE bridge replacement in Hillsboro

BISMARCK, N.D. — Traill County will host a public input meeting on Monday, March 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. CT to discuss proposed improvements to Structure No. 49-120-19.0, which spans over the Goose River along Third Street Northeast in Hillsboro, North Dakota.

The structure is deteriorating and needs to be removed and replaced. Impacts within Woodland Park, a recreational property protected under Section 4(f) of the U.S Department of Transportation Act of 1996, will also be discussed.

The meeting will be held at the Main Street Community Center, 21 South Main Street, in Hillsboro. This meeting will be an open-house format that encourages attendees to review project brochures, explore exhibits, ask questions, submit comments, and connect with community members and agency representatives.

Work on the structure and adjacent roadway consists of removing and replacing the existing structure, roadway grading, surfacing, adjustments to city utilities, curb, gutter and sidewalk replacement, and installation of riprap along the waterway.

Representatives from Traill County and KLJ Engineering will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Open house materials will be available on the County’s website at https://traillcountynd.gov/167/Highway-Department.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by March 31, 2026, with “Public Input Meeting – PCN 23988” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Matt Lange, KLJ Project Manager, at 300 23rd Avenue E #100, West Fargo, North Dakota 58078 or at email: HillsboroStructureReplacement@kljeng.com.

Traill County will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Matt Lange, KLJ Project Manager, at 701-271-4877 or matt.lange@kljeng.com. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.