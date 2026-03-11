Regrow and AgriCapture Work with Amazon Grocery to Reduce Rice Emissions

Regrow logo Regrow and AgriCapture Work with Amazon to Reduce Rice Emissions

The rice insetting program is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water use across U.S. rice production.

Through this program, our partners are able to make significant strides towards emissions reduction targets while supporting resilient agricultural systems for American farmers.” — Anastasia Volkova, CEO and Co-Founder of Regrow

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regrow and AgriCapture have announced a collaboration with Amazon Grocery to deliver a rice insetting program designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water use across U.S. rice production.Through this collaboration, Amazon (including Whole Foods Market) has contracted with Regrow and AgriCapture to reduce methane emissions for the 2026 U.S. rice crop, supporting emissions reductions directly within its value chain. The program will focus on first-time adoption of improved water-management practices, ensuring that outcomes represent new and additional climate benefits.The program will support the adoption of climate-friendly rice practices across rice-growing regions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Texas. The program will support alternate wetting and drying (AWD) practices and furrow irrigated rice (FIR) — these practices are widely recognized for their potential to reduce methane emissions and improve on-farm water efficiency.“Rice is one of the most methane-intensive staple crops globally, which also makes it one of the most impactful opportunities for near-term climate action,” said Anastasia Volkova, CEO and Co-Founder of Regrow. “Through this program, our partners are able to make significant strides towards emissions reduction targets while supporting resilient agricultural systems for American farmers.”Insetting programs like this generate reductions within Amazon’s rice supply chain, which allows the company to mitigate its emissions while building resilience in its own supply regions.Regrow will lead project management and outcomes quantification, applying its process-based modeling approach to estimate field-level greenhouse gas reductions and water benefits. AgriCapture will support grower engagement and on-the-ground implementation, working directly with producers to adopt new irrigation practices and document practice change.“By working directly with growers and aligning incentives with improved irrigation management and emissions outcomes, programs like this can deliver meaningful benefits for farmers, supply chains, and the climate,” said Tyler Hull, CEO of AgriCapture, “We’re proud to be working hand-in-hand with American farmers to implement these practices and provide financial benefits for environmental outcomes.”The project underscores how improved water management in rice production can deliver the short-term benefit of emissions reduction for one of our most potent greenhouse gases alongside the long-term benefit of agriculture resilience.“Investing directly in our value chain is essential for building a more resilient and sustainable business,” said Caitlin Leibert, Global Head of Sustainability at Amazon Worldwide Grocery, “Through programs like this, we can make tangible progress toward our emissions reduction targets and positively impact water consumption while supporting the agricultural communities we rely on. We are proud to collaborate with Regrow and AgriCapture to scale solutions that can create a win-win-win for climate, for farmers, and for our business.”ABOUT REGROWRegrow powers Agriculture Resilience for today’s leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow’s rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, Nestle and Tate & Lyle. With Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. A member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Regrow has been named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and ranked 328 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.ABOUT AGRICAPTUREAgriCapture is an agriculture technology company that provides the digital infrastructure and farmer enrollment solutions needed to generate high-quality, verifiable environmental assets. Through its proprietary data platform and in-house monitoring, measurement, reporting, and verification (MMRV) capabilities, AgriCapture converts regenerative agricultural practice changes into credible, high-integrity emissions reductions for the carbon credit and Scope 3 markets. To date, AgriCapture has supported more than 166,000 acres of U.S. rice farmland through its BeZero-rated ‘A’ carbon credit project and has been formally recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, including the Secretary of Agriculture, for its work under the Climate-Smart Commodities program. The company is also scaling regenerative agriculture initiatives globally, with active projects in Brazil, Argentina, and India, and works directly with major food and beverage brands on Scope 3 rice supply-chain programs.

