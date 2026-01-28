Regrow’s Emissions Factor Methodology Validated by SustainCERT; Aligns with Draft GHGP LSRG

Regrow's EF methodology for emissions and removals validated by SustainCERT Regrow logo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third-party validation confirms that the design of Regrow’s methodology does not deviate from the requirements for both emissions and removals, streamlining program design and outcome verification for companies preparing for Land Sector Removals Guidance (LSRG) alignmentSan Francisco, Jan 28 2026 – Regrow, the Agriculture Resilience Platform provider, announced today that its Emissions Factor (EF) methodology has successfully completed a third-party validation by SustainCERT . SustainCERT issued a limited assurance validation that the design of Regrow’s Emission Factor methodology is consistent with the WRI/WBCSD GHG Protocol Corporate Standard and its draft Land Sector and Removals Guidance (LSRG).This validation provides confidence in Regrow’s climate emissions and removals quantification methodology for Scope 3 accounting. Companies working with Regrow will have increased confidence in the emissions quantification process and are one step closer to project verification. It also streamlines the process for those already calculating emissions footprints with Regrow.Crucially, validation covers the design framework and accounting logic for the quantification approach for both emissions and removals quantification. Removals are gaining momentum as a critical pathway for achieving climate targets, and companies across the agriculture value chain are incorporating removals into climate strategies.By completing SustainCERT’s validation process, Regrow enables companies to:- Confidently report Scope 3 emissions and removals methodologically in line with the GHGP Protocol draft Land Sector and Removals Guidance, a leading global climate accounting and reporting framework- Verify emission factors with SustainCERT more efficiently, reducing time and cost by relying on a methodology that has already undergone third-party review- Navigate audits with confidence, supported by Regrow’s direct experience working through SustainCERT’s requirements“SustainCERT’s validation gives companies confidence that Regrow can underpin high‑integrity climate claims”, said Lucia von Reusner. “Third party assurance of climate claims are increasingly expected. This pre-validated methodology streamlines the path to assurance, accelerates trust, and demonstrates Regrow’s scientific rigor. As removals become a critical lever for managing climate risk, this fit-for-purpose validation lets companies invest credibly in their Scope 3 supply chains.”From SustainCERT’s perspective, methodology validation plays a critical role in improving efficiency and consistency across the market. “Third-party validation of methodologies can significantly reduce friction for both corporations and service providers,” said Marion Verles, CEO of SustainCERT. “When methodologies are reviewed upfront and shown to align with established standards, it enables more efficient program implementation and outcome assurance, supporting credible climate action at scale.”The validation reinforces Regrow’s commitment to delivering scientifically robust, transparent, and scalable solutions that help companies manage climate risk, meet reporting requirements, and build resilient agricultural supply chains.Reach out to Regrow to learn more about our methodology and alignment with third party validation and verification bodies: hello@regrow.ag.About REGROWRegrow powers Agriculture Resilience for today’s leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow’s rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, Nestle and Tate & Lyle. With Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. A member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Regrow has been named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and ranked 328 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.About SustainCERTClimate expertise meets digitalizationFounded in 2018, SustainCERT is an independent Validation and Verification Body (VVB) for climate impact. Today, the company is a global leader in climate impact verification, delivering technology-driven solutions that ensure the credibility of climate action worldwide.SustainCERT specializes in verification services for carbon markets and Scope 3 decarbonization initiatives. By combining deep climate expertise with advanced digital solutions, the company drives greater transparency, accountability, and trust across environmental markets—empowering organizations and project developers to scale their climate impact while meeting the highest standards of integrity.

