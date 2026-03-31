Regrow Ag and PUMA Merge to Establish the Global Enterprise Standard for Agriculture Sourcing and Resilience

By bringing PUMA into the Regrow family, we are offering a consistent and comparable view of ag resilience from the US, EU, and APAC to the critical sourcing regions of Latin America.” — Anastasia Volkova, CEO and Co-Founder of Regrow

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN FRANCISCO and BUENOS AIRES — March 31, 2026 — Regrow Ag , the Agriculture Resilience Platform powering leading global food and agriculture companies, and PUMA (Plataforma Única de Monitoreo Ambiental), a Latin American leader in agricultural data and MRV infrastructure, today announced the completion of their merger. The combined company establishes a unified, enterprise-grade system of record for managing global agricultural sourcing, sustainability performance, and regulatory compliance.As supply chain fragmentation, regulatory pressure, and climate volatility intensify, global food companies face growing operational risk from disconnected regional systems. Procurement, traceability, and emissions reporting are often managed across separate tools and geographies, creating inconsistent data, duplicated workflows, and risk exposure. By integrating Regrow’s science and data infrastructure with PUMA’s on-the-ground execution platform across Latin America, the combined company delivers a consistent data architecture spanning row crops and livestock across major sourcing regions worldwide.Regrow and PUMA customers can now apply the right solution for each of their supply chain goals, from establishing and certifying the supply of regenerative commodities to generating audit-ready outcomes aligned with science-based targets. Food and agriculture leaders can align procurement decisions with resilience and cost objectives across all global supply chains, including the strategic Latin American market. The unified platform enables companies to manage Scope 3 reporting under key ISO standards and the GHG Protocol, meet regulatory requirements including EUDR and biofuels certifications, such as ISCC and 2BSvs, and reduce audit risk.Together, Regrow and PUMA provide a single operational framework connecting field-level data to enterprise procurement strategy, enabling companies to move from fragmented reporting to integrated risk management and long-term supply resilience."This merger is about creating a unified enterprise standard for future-proof sourcing," said Dr. Anastasia Volkova, CEO of Regrow Ag. "Leading companies relying on agriculture supply chains can no longer afford to manage procurement and sustainability in regional silos. By bringing PUMA into the Regrow family, we are offering a consistent and comparable view of ag resilience from the US, EU, and APAC to the critical sourcing regions of Latin America."María Inés Di Nápoli, CEO of PUMA, who joins the executive team as Chief Strategy Officer, added: "Joining forces with Regrow allows us to scale the impact of our local intelligence while preserving the trusted 'PUMA experience' for our regional partners. Together we are combining regional expertise with the global scale and scientific rigor that Regrow is known for."Media Contact: Elleni Paulson elleni@regrow.ag [612-209-1597]###ABOUT REGROWRegrow powers Agriculture Resilience for today’s leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow’s rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, Nestle and Tate & Lyle. With Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. A member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Regrow has been named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023 and ranked 328 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.ABOUT PUMAPlataforma PUMA is a Latin America–born ag data and MRV platform helping companies and their sourcing networks collect high-integrity field data, measure outcomes, and manage supply chain programs across crops and livestock. Built for on-the-ground execution, PUMA supports farmer engagement, verification, traceability, and auditable reporting to meet climate and compliance needs. In 2022, Plataforma Puma received the Best AgTech honor at the LA NACION-Banco Galicia Agricultural Excellence Awards, one of the most recognized distinctions in Argentina’s agribusiness sector. PUMA is led by Founder and CEO María Inés Di Nápoli, recognized as “Women Agro Leader 2022” at the 11th LIDE Argentina National Agribusiness Forum.

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