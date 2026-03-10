Top Real Estate Agent in Alpine CA Recognized for Over 2,400 Homes Sold

image of Gregg Phillipson

For over 30 years, my goal has been to deliver outstanding results. I stay personally involved in every transaction to ensure a smooth, transparent, and successful experience from start to finish.” — Gregg Phillipson

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gregg Phillipson , Broker Associate with Keller Williams Realty, has been recognized as one of the top real estate agents serving Alpine, California and East County San Diego after successfully closing more than 2,400 homes throughout his career.With over 33 years of experience in the San Diego real estate market, Phillipson has built a reputation for delivering consistent results for buyers and sellers across the region. Operating out of Keller Williams Realty in La Mesa, he works with clients throughout San Diego County including Alpine, El Cajon, Santee, La Mesa, Lakeside, Spring Valley, Rancho San Diego, and surrounding East County communities.Phillipson’s performance metrics place him among the most accomplished real estate professionals in the area. In the past 12 months alone, he has closed 88 home sales. His listings average just 11 days on market compared to the local average of approximately 35 days, while maintaining a 99.8 percent list-to-sale price ratio.These results have contributed to his recognition among top-performing agents nationally. According to RealTrends rankings, Phillipson is ranked #366 among all real estate agents in the United States and #16 in the state of California. Within Keller Williams Realty, he has been recognized as the #1 agent in Southern California and ranked among the top 10 agents nationwide within the brokerage.In addition to national recognition, Phillipson has been named the #1 real estate agent in East County San Diego for nine consecutive years. He has also received the San Diego Magazine Customer Service Award for twelve consecutive years and the Union Tribune Recognition of Excellence Award for eleven years in a row.Phillipson’s real estate expertise spans a wide range of property types and client needs, including first-time home buyers, relocations, investment properties, luxury homes, land sales, multi-unit properties, and commercial real estate. His highest recorded property sale has reached $8 million.According to Phillipson, long-term success in real estate comes from combining experience with a strong commitment to client service.Phillipson’s marketing strategy focuses on maximizing exposure for each property listing. His approach includes professional staging, high-end photography, drone media, online advertising, direct outreach campaigns, and extensive digital promotion designed to attract the largest possible pool of buyers.This comprehensive strategy helps sellers achieve stronger sale prices while reducing time on the market.Beyond real estate, Phillipson is actively involved in supporting the local community, including sponsoring athletic programs at Christian Unified Schools.As San Diego County continues to experience strong demand in the housing market, Phillipson remains focused on helping buyers and sellers navigate the market with confidence and achieve their real estate goals.About Gregg PhillipsonGregg Phillipson is a Broker Associate with Keller Williams Realty based in La Mesa, California. With more than 33 years of experience and over 2,400 homes sold, he is consistently ranked among the top real estate agents in California and the United States. Phillipson specializes in residential real estate, luxury homes, relocations, investment properties, land, and commercial properties throughout San Diego County.

