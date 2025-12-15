Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar Launches Home Efficiency Division, Expanding Services for Energy Savings & Home Safety

Roof

As energy costs continue to rise & California’s efficiency and wildfire requirements become more complex, homeowners are looking for reliable contractors who can address the home as a complete system” — Riley Logsdon

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar , a trusted family-owned roofing and solar contractor with more than 35 years of service in San Diego County, announced today the launch of its new Home Efficiency Division. This expanded service line brings together a complete range of energy-saving, comfort-enhancing, and home-hardening upgrades designed to help California homeowners reduce energy costs while strengthening overall home safety and performance.The new division integrates several high-demand solutions the company has offered in recent years - QuietCool whole house fans JellyFish permanent exterior lighting, gutter and skylight installations, attic insulation, and ember-resistant home-hardening upgrades - into a unified department focused on whole-home efficiency. Combined with its well-known roofing and solar expertise, the company now provides a complete, single-contractor solution for homeowners wanting to lower utility bills and improve the durability of their properties.“As energy costs continue to rise and California’s efficiency and wildfire requirements become more complex, homeowners are looking for reliable contractors who can address the home as a complete system,” said Riley Logsdon, Vice President of Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar. “Our new Home Efficiency Division was built to meet that need. Instead of managing multiple vendors, homeowners can now rely on a single team that understands how ventilation, insulation, roofing, solar production, and home-hardening all work together.”Responding to Changing Homeowner Needs in CaliforniaThe launch of the division comes at a critical time for many residents. California homeowners face rising utility costs, growing wildfire risks, and increased demand for energy-efficient upgrades that support comfort and year-round savings. By consolidating these services under one department, the company aims to provide a more efficient and streamlined experience from initial consultation to final installation.Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar’s offerings now include:QuietCool whole house ventilation systemsJellyFish permanent exterior lightingGutter replacements and installsSkylight installations and repairsAttic insulation and efficiency upgradesHome-hardening improvements, including ember-resistant roofing componentsResidential and commercial roofingSolar system design and installationRoof inspections, repairs, and replacement“Our mission has always been to improve the homes and lives of San Diego families,” Riley added. “This expansion continues that mission by giving homeowners practical tools to reduce cooling costs, improve indoor air quality, protect against extreme weather, and extend the life of their roof and solar system.”A Long History of Craftsmanship and TrustWith more than 35,000 completed projects and 1,500+ five-star reviews, Dana Logsdon Roofing & Solar has built one of the strongest reputations in the region for high-quality workmanship and transparent service. The company is also an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, a designation reserved for less than one percent of roofing companies nationwide and a reflection of its long-standing commitment to training, safety, and industry-leading installation standards.“For decades, we’ve been known for dependable roofing and solar work,” Riley said. “This new division represents the natural next step in serving San Diego homeowners with the same level of integrity and care.”Commitment to Community and Veteran SupportBeyond its technical services, the company continues to be involved in community initiatives, including its annual partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program, where it contributes to specialized smart homes and essential improvements for wounded veterans and their families.“Giving back has always been part of who we are,” Riley said. “We’re proud to support those who have served our country and to continue helping families across San Diego build safer, more comfortable homes.”AvailabilityThe Home Efficiency Division is now available to homeowners across San Diego County, including El Cajon, La Mesa, Chula Vista, Santee, Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Poway, and surrounding communities.Homeowners can schedule a consultation or learn more by calling 619-390-8177 or visiting roofon.com.Media ContactDana Logsdon Roofing & Solar1483 N Cuyamaca StEl Cajon, CA 92020619-390-8177dana@roofon.com

