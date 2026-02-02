Minerva Dairy Sets the Standard for Small-Batch Butter Production Through Traditional Churning and Farm-Sourced Cream

Preserving traditional churning methods and farm-sourced cream to produce small-batch butter with consistent flavor, texture, and performance.

Our process prioritizes patience and precision. By slow-churning small batches of cream from pasture-raised cows, we preserve flavor, texture, and consistency in every batch.” — Venae Watts, Co-Owner, Minerva Dairy

MINERVA, OH, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minerva Dairy , America’s oldest family-owned creamery, continues to set the benchmark for small-batch butter production by preserving traditional churning methods, sourcing cream from pasture-raised cows, and maintaining one of the highest butterfat contents in the U.S. dairy industry.Founded in 1894 and operated by the same family for six generations, Minerva Dairy produces butter using time-tested processes designed to protect flavor, texture, and consistency. While modern dairy production often prioritizes speed and volume, Minerva Dairy remains committed to slower churning speeds, smaller batches, and careful handling from farm to finished product.“Our process hasn’t changed because it works,” said Adam Mueller, co-owner of Minerva Dairy. “From the cream we source to the way we churn, every step is intentional. That’s how we achieve the flavor and consistency people recognize in Minerva butter.”From Pasture-Raised Cows to Small-Batch ButterMinerva Dairy sources fresh cream from more than 50 local family farms where cows are pasture-raised and naturally fed. This approach supports animal welfare while producing higher-quality milk with richer flavor characteristics.Once collected, the cream is carefully handled and churned in small batches using traditional methods. Unlike standard commercial butter, Minerva Dairy butter contains approximately 85 percent butterfat, contributing to a creamier texture, deeper golden color, and enhanced performance in cooking and baking.“Great butter starts with great milk,” said Venae Watts, co-owner. “Our farm partners care for their animals and land, and that quality shows up in every batch we produce.”Traditional Churning Methods That Prioritize FlavorMinerva Dairy’s slow-churn process allows butter to develop naturally, preserving moisture balance and preventing the breakdown of fat structure that can occur during high-speed production. This results in butter that melts evenly, performs reliably in baking, and delivers consistent flavor across applications.By maintaining traditional churn speeds and avoiding mass-production shortcuts, the creamery ensures each batch meets its quality standards before packaging.A Product Line Designed for Home and Professional KitchensMinerva Dairy offers a focused range of butter products designed for both home cooks and foodservice professionals:8 oz Sea Salt Butter8 oz Unsalted Butter8 oz Garlic Herb Butter2 lb Sea Salt Roll Butter2 lb Unsalted Roll ButterThese products are used by households, bakeries, restaurants, and pastry chefs seeking butter with dependable performance and authentic flavor.Supporting Local Agriculture and Sustainable PracticesIn addition to its production standards, Minerva Dairy plays an active role in supporting local agriculture by partnering with regional farms and maintaining long-term supplier relationships. This model strengthens rural economies while ensuring consistent sourcing and traceability throughout the supply chain.The company’s approach emphasizes sustainability through responsible land use, animal care, and efficient production practices designed to minimize waste while preserving quality.A Legacy Built on Consistency and CraftsmanshipNow operating from Minerva, Ohio, the creamery continues the principles established more than a century ago: patience, craftsmanship, and respect for the process. While distribution has expanded nationwide, the company remains family-operated and committed to producing butter the same way it has for generations.“As we grow, our focus stays the same,” said Watts. “We’re not trying to reinvent butter. We’re protecting what makes it good.”About Minerva DairyFounded in 1894, Minerva Dairy is America’s oldest family-owned creamery, specializing in small-batch, slow-churned butter made with cream from pasture-raised cows. With an approximate 85 percent butterfat content and a six-generation family legacy, Minerva Dairy is recognized for producing premium butter for home kitchens and professional use. The company is headquartered in Minerva, Ohio, and partners with local farms committed to ethical and sustainable practices.For distribution inquiries, retail partnerships, or media requests, visit:

