UPDATE: Roadway blockage / US Route 5 between Fairlee & Bradford

US Route 5 in Fairlee, between Mountain Road and Sawyer Mountain Drive will be closed while the Agency of Transportation assesses the stability of the roadway and surrounding ledges.

State Police units have cleared from the scene and the Agency of Transportation will provide future updates. Information can be found at https://newengland511.org/

Thank you for your patience and please drive carefully.

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Tuesday, March 10, 2026 1:22 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Roadway blockage / US Route 5 between Fairlee & Bradford

