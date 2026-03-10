UPDATE: Roadway blockage / US Route 5 between Fairlee & Bradford
US Route 5 in Fairlee, between Mountain Road and Sawyer Mountain Drive will be closed while the Agency of Transportation assesses the stability of the roadway and surrounding ledges.
State Police units have cleared from the scene and the Agency of Transportation will provide future updates. Information can be found at https://newengland511.org/
Thank you for your patience and please drive carefully.
From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, March 10, 2026 1:22 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Roadway blockage / US Route 5 between Fairlee & Bradford
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
The State Police received a report of a rock slide along US Route 5 in Fairlee, just south of the Bradford town line. Initial reports are of a substantial amount of rock & trees in the roadway, making travel though the area difficult or impassable. Troopers and the Vermont Agency of Transportation and responding to assess the situation and updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should seek alternate routes or expect delays in the area.
Thank you for your patience and please drive safely.
