Gridwater Begins Phase One Deployment with Purchase Order for First Mobile Wastewater Treatment Unit

For years, every sector from real estate to energy has solved its water problems by adopting a treat-in-place model, a market now estimated at $3.0–3.5 billion annually in the USA alone. Our mission is to support this change by developing private market solutions that turn each of these projects into assets that can be funded by investors, while enjoying the tax benefits previously thought to be available only to real estate and energy markets. We believe this approach is the only way to keep up with the massive demand for water infrastructure and at the same time help ensure our water is safe for generations to come.

About Water On Demand