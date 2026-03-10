Gridwater Begins Phase One Deployment with Purchase Order for First Mobile Wastewater Treatment Unit
First of Five Next-Generation Systems Marks Start of Austin Market Rollout
There are a number of high-quality treat-in-place options available, but technology alone doesn't permit the consolidation of a $20 billion space.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gridwater, Inc., the newest operating subsidiary of Water On Demand, Inc., today announced it has begun Phase One of its market deployment with the purchase order for the first of five next-generation treat-in-place mobile wastewater units. The first unit is expected to be operational in May 2026, with a 60-day validation period to confirm performance metrics using the company's conservative financial projections.
— Ken Berenger, Executive Chairman of Gridwater.
The five-unit Phase One deployment is focused entirely on the Austin market. The company has intentionally kept its financial estimates modest; operational data from this initial deployment will inform modeling for subsequent expansion.
"There are a number of high-quality treat-in-place options available," said Ken Berenger, Executive Chairman of Gridwater. "But technology alone doesn't permit the consolidation of a $20 billion space. Water On Demand, our parent company, provides what no one else has assembled: financed, operated, and maintained systems delivered as a complete solution for business owners. That's what enables very high margin consolidation of a highly fragmented industry."
Gridwater represents the first direct execution of Water On Demand's "water as an asset class" investment thesis, deploying private capital into revenue-generating water infrastructure assets.
The treat-in-place units eliminate traditional pump-and-haul operations by processing wastewater on-site, reducing operating costs and improving service efficiency for commercial customers including restaurants, food processors, and industrial facilities.
We've developed a controlled, disciplined, and highly focused execution strategy," said James Woloszyn, Chief Operating Officer. "Phase One is about firmly establishing Austin as the foundation, validating unit economics, refining operations, and building a repeatable model. Only then do we expand. We're building infrastructure, not chasing deals."
Bryan Klepzig, Chief Executive Officer of Gridwater, brings nearly two decades of industry experience to the deployment: "This first unit is planned to be operational in May, right here in Austin. We'll spend 60 days confirming everything we believe about this next-generation technology, then scale from there. I've been in this space for almost 20 years. No one has attempted to consolidate it this way. Gridwater is creating a new category."
About Gridwater
Gridwater is the newest operating subsidiary of Water On Demand, Inc. and the first direct execution of the company's vision to transform water infrastructure into an investable asset class. By combining next-generation treat-in-place technology with a licensed operator model and institutional-grade capital structure, Gridwater is positioned to consolidate a fragmented industry that has operated without scale or standardization for decades.
About Water On Demand
For years, every sector from real estate to energy has been forced to adopt a treat-in-place model for their water. Our mission, is to support this change by developing private market solutions that turn each of these projects into assets that can be funded by investors, while enjoying the benefits previously thought to only be available to real estate and energy markets. We believe this approach is the only way to keep up with the massive demand for water infrastructure and at the same time help to ensure our water is safe for generations to come.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Gridwater undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
