Water On Demand Brings Gridwater to Fassport: Mobile Infrastructure That Goes Where the Business Is
We’re deploying next-generation mobile systems that let an entire industry be more profitable. The operators win. The investors win. And billions of gallons of water get treated instead of wasted.”SHERMAN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water On Demand, Inc. announced today that its Gridwater investment offering is now live on Fassport, a private markets platform serving fund managers, family offices, and broker-dealers. The company also announced a virtual Investor Pitch Day on April 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET, where Gridwater Chairman Ken Berenger will present the investment thesis directly to Fassport’s network of more than 870 limited partners and 20 general partners.
— Ken Berenger, Gridwater Chairman
[View the Offering] | [Register for Pitch Day]
What Gridwater Actually Is
“We’re not rebuilding old infrastructure. We’re deploying next-generation mobile systems that let an entire industry be more profitable. The operators win. The investors win. And billions of gallons of water get treated instead of wasted.” - Ken Berenger, Chairman
The water treatment services market is a $20 billion industry that’s fragmented and operating on thin margins. Gridwater changes that equation: fully maintained mobile systems under long-term contracts. Operators run them. We own them.
And because these are mobile assets, they go where the business is. Traditional infrastructure is stuck in place. If the local economy shifts, the asset suffers. Our trucks move. That’s not a feature. That’s the entire point.
Two Paths. Same Asset. Different Goals.
Gridwater offers accredited investors two distinct paths into the same underlying asset class:
Path 1: Tax Elimination Gridwater units qualify for 100% bonus depreciation under Section 168(k), delivering a Day 1 tax deduction of up to 185% of invested capital through bonus depreciation, reducing or eliminating current-year tax liability. Cash flow begins Month 1.
Path 2: Tax-Free Exit (QSBS) Gridwater is structured as a QSBS-qualified C-corporation under Section 1202. Hold for five years, and federal capital gains on up to $10 million, or 10x your basis, may qualify for exclusion, subject to holding period and other requirements. You still collect a targeted 8% preferred return and monthly distributions along the way.
Same mobile systems. Same operator contracts. Same revenue model. Two very different investor profiles.
Why This Business Doesn’t Slow Down
Water treatment services aren’t optional. Regulations mandate them. Fines enforce them. When a business generates wastewater, they treat it or they shut down.
Gridwater serves industries that operate through every cycle: manufacturing, food processing, oil and gas, automotive, logistics. These aren’t discretionary customers. And because our systems are mobile and fully maintained, operators can scale without capital outlay, which makes us more attractive during downturns, not less.
The Pitch Day
The April 7 virtual event gives qualified investors a direct look at the Gridwater model, the market opportunity, and the tax structure. Chairman Ken Berenger will present live, followed by open Q&A.
“Private market investors want asset-backed deals with clear economics. Water infrastructure backed by mobile equipment and mandated demand is exactly what our network looks for.” - Neelesh Lalwani, Founder & CEO, Fassport
Why Now
Gridwater’s first revenue-generating units launch in Q2 2026. The current round is raising $4 million to fund national rollout. This Fassport listing gives qualified investors access as the portfolio scales.
About Gridwater
Gridwater is the newest operating subsidiary of Water On Demand, Inc., delivering industrial-grade water treatment through mobile, treat-in-place systems and a licensed operator model. With an operating partner bringing over 20 years of experience and active service contracts, the company serves commercial, industrial, and municipal customers across the United States in a $20+ billion market with no national-scale competitors.
About Water On Demand
We develop private market solutions that turn water treatment into an investable asset class with tax advantages previously reserved for real estate and energy. Our mission is to fund the infrastructure the market needs while delivering institutional-grade returns to investors.
About Fassport
Fassport is a private markets platform enabling fund managers, family offices, and broker-dealers to operate branded investment platforms with built-in investor management, deal syndication, and compliance.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include market conditions, regulatory changes, competition, and the company’s ability to execute its business plan. Gridwater undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Alex Molt
Water On Demand, Inc.
+1 727-428-9800
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