Water On Demand Announces Terms Changing for Accredited Investor Offering
Formation-Stage Terms Ending — Now Funding Active Execution
We wanted to provide formation-stage accredited investors with access to leverage and income we believe are exceptional in this space.”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Water On Demand, Inc. today announced that terms for its Regulation D offering to accredited investors will be adjusted as soon as updated offering documents are finalized with counsel, which could happen at any time.
— Ken Berenger, CEO of Water On Demand.
Accredited investors are invited to participate during the closing days of formation-stage terms.
The announcement follows a period of rapid execution:
• Gridwater launched with anchor investment secured and first five units covered for Phase 1 deployment
• $200 million Opportunity Zone fund now live on OZxchange.com
• Progressive Water Treatment manufacturing division showing significant growth
• Gridwater qualifies as a QSBS one of the few OZ-adjacent opportunities where investors may achieve tax-free upside without deploying capital gains
• Market disruption underway in the $20 billion decentralized water treatment industry
“We wanted to provide formation-stage accredited investors with access to leverage and income we believe are exceptional in this space,” said Ken Berenger, CEO of Water On Demand. “Those who invested during the formation stage deserve the potential for significant wealth creation. But we’re no longer funding a concept, we’re funding the early execution of what could be a major consolidator in a $20 billion market and an entirely new asset class. Gridwater is live, our first units are deploying, and our OZ fund is accepting investors. With a fully-financed, fully-maintained approach that gives operators a turnkey path to growth, we believe we’re positioned to lead a completely fragmented industry.”
Berenger added: “And because Gridwater qualifies as a Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS), it’s one of the few opportunities in the OZ universe where you don’t need capital gains to potentially achieve 100% tax-free upside. The formation stage is over. As soon as counsel finalizes the updated documents, the terms will reflect that.”
Water On Demand’s Regulation D offering remains open to accredited investors at offer.waterondemand.com.
About Water On Demand, Inc.
Water On Demand is building the future of American water infrastructure. Decentralized, privately financed, and investable. The company recently launched Gridwater, a water services joint venture with unit economics the company believes demonstrate high-margin potential, targeting a completely fragmented $20 billion annual market. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offering of securities, if made, will be conducted only pursuant to applicable exemptions from registration and through appropriate offering documents.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding operational plans, corporate structure, potential tax treatment, and strategic objectives. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, financing availability, market adoption, operational execution, and compliance with applicable tax and securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. QSBS treatment is subject to individual taxpayer qualification requirements. Investors should consult their tax advisor.
Alex Molt
Water On Demand, Inc.
+1 727-428-9800
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