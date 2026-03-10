EpiWatch® Expands Seizure Detection Capability with Standalone Watch Functionality for Cellular-Enabled Apple Watch®

EpiWatch seizure detection app Image of EpiWatch app on Apple Watch

Seizure detection, alerting and monitoring app now enables real-time seizure detection on watches operating independently of a paired smartphone

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EpiWatch , Inc., a leader in wearable health technology for epilepsy management, today announced a major expansion of its award-winning EpiWatch app: standalone watch capability for watches equipped with cellular service. Parents and caregivers can now utilize EpiWatch’s continuous seizure monitoring and emergency alert capabilities directly on a cellular-enabled Apple Watch — no paired iPhone needs to travel with the watch once EpiWatch is set up and activated.For families managing epilepsy, knowing when seizures happen matters. Previously, EpiWatch’s detection and alerting capability required the Apple Watch to be paired with and in range of an iPhone. This new capability removes that dependency for cell-enabled watches, meaning family members can be monitored at school, at work, on the playground, or anywhere cellular coverage is available — even when their phone is out of reach or not present.“Our mission has always been to give people with epilepsy and their families the freedom to live their lives with greater confidence,” said Teresa Prego, CEO of EpiWatch, Inc. “Kids and young adults in particular deserve the same level of protection whether they’re sitting next to a parent or across a school campus. Watch-independent capability makes that a reality.”Key Features of Standalone Apple Watch Capability• Continuous seizure detection and manual alerting capability directly on the cellular-enabled Apple Watch, without requiring an iPhone nearby• Emergency alerts sent via cellular to designated family members and caregivers when seizure activity is detected• GPS-powered location sharing delivered automatically during a detected seizure event• EpiWatch seizure logging maintained on-device and uploaded when connectivity is restored• Compatible on Apple Watch with cellular service on watchOS 10 operating system or higherA New Standard for Pediatric Epilepsy Seizure Detection, Alerting and MonitoringApproximately 3.5 million individuals in the United States live with active epilepsy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Seizure unpredictability is among the greatest challenges families face, particularly during school and work hours or times when parents and loved ones are not always present. EpiWatch addresses this gap directly, providing monitoring and alerting for tonic-clonic seizure activity.The update is available now through the App Store, and via an app update for existing EpiWatch subscribers. Parents wanting to utilize a family setup can use watch-independent capability in the EpiWatch app settings and pair it with their child’s cellular-enabled Apple Watch in minutes.AvailabilityWatch-independent capability is available today as part of EpiWatch app on the Apple App Store. The updated capability is included in the EpiWatch subscription cost. For setup instructions, visit www.epiwatch.com or contact EpiWatch support.About EpiWatchEpiWatch is a clinically validated and FDA cleared digital health application to detect tonic clonic seizures for ages 5 and up. EpiWatch alerts caregivers of seizure activity and captures key seizure data. EpiWatch empowers people living with epilepsy and their families with seizure detection, alerting and monitoring. For more information, visit www.epiwatch.com

