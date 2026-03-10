EpiWatch To Join Families and Advocates for Purple Day® at Walt Disney World Resort to Raise Epilepsy Awareness

EpiWatch, the first FDA-cleared seizure detection app for Apple Watch, provides seizure detection, alerting and monitoring for tonic-clonic seizures

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EpiWatch , a leader in wearable seizure detection and remote monitoring technology, today announced its participation in Purple Day , the global day dedicated to epilepsy awareness, at Walt Disney World Resort. The company will participate alongside families, caregivers, clinicians, and advocacy partners to raise visibility for epilepsy, promote safety and education, and support the millions of people worldwide living with epilepsy.Purple Day, held at Walt Disney World’s Convention Center on March 26, brings communities together to increase understanding, reduce stigma, and improve support for individuals impacted by epilepsy. EpiWatch’s presence at the event underscores its mission to empower people with epilepsy and their caregivers through real-time monitoring, improved seizure response time, and greater peace of mind.“At EpiWatch, our purpose is simple — help families feel safer and more connected when it matters most,” said Teresa Prego, EpiWatch CEO. “Purple Day is a powerful reminder that awareness saves lives. We’re proud to join with the epilepsy community and demonstrate how technology can improve safety, independence, and quality of life.”During the event, EpiWatch will join with advocacy groups, clinicians and epilepsy leaders to:• Connect with families and caregivers to share education on seizure safety and detection• Demonstrate its wearable seizure monitoring solution and clinical applications• Partner to expand access and awareness to tools to enhance epilepsy care and management• Celebrate the strength and resilience of the epilepsy communityEpiWatch’s wearable system is an FDA-cleared seizure detection app running on Apple Watch that detect tonic clonic seizures and alert caregivers— helping enable faster intervention and enhanced safety. The technology is designed for everyday use and supports patients, families, and clinicians with actionable insights.One in 26 Americans will develop epilepsy in their lifetime. Events like Purple Day help shine a light on the need for better tools, education, and support.“Community matters,” added Ms. Prego “By showing up together — families, clinicians, advocates, and innovators — we move closer to a world where no one faces epilepsy alone.”To learn more about EpiWatch or connect during Purple Day, visit www.epiwatch.com About EpiWatchEpiWatch is a digital health company focused on improving safety and quality of life for people living with epilepsy through wearable seizure detection, remote monitoring, and connected care solutions for ages 5 and up. By combining advanced sensing technology with clinically informed design, EpiWatch enables faster response, better insights, and more confident care at home and in the community.About Purple DayPurple Day is a global epilepsy awareness initiative founded in 2008 to remind those living with epilepsy that they are not alone. Celebrated annually on March 26, the day encourages people worldwide to wear purple and start conversations about epilepsy. The Anita Kaufmann Foundation, as the global sponsor, hosts the Purple DayExpo, now in its seventh year, a vibrant gathering that connects the epilepsy community through education, advocacy, and fun. The Expo brings together experts, advocates, families, and friends for inspiring sessions, interactive activities, and memorable experiences, all in a supportive environment that empowers attendees to continue raising epilepsy awareness in their own communities.

