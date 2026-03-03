Teresa Prego, CEO of EpiWatch, to Speak at Life Science Intelligence LSI ’26 in Dana Point

EpiWatch, the first FDA-cleared seizure detection app for Apple Watch, provides seizure detection, alerting and monitoring for tonic-clonic seizures

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EpiWatch today announced that Teresa Prego, Chief Executive Officer of EpiWatch, will speak at LSI ’26, the premier global gathering of emerging medtech innovators, investors, and healthcare leaders, taking place in Dana Point, California.At the conference, Prego will provide an update on how EpiWatch, the only FDA-cleared seizure detection app for Apple Watch, is advancing wearable seizure detection and remote monitoring technology to improve safety, independence, and clinical outcomes for people living with epilepsy. Her session will highlight the company’s early commercial growth, real-world caregiver impact, and scalable strategy for partnering health systems and advocacy organizations to expand access to life-saving seizure alerting solutions.“Epilepsy care has long needed better tools to protect patients outside the clinic visit,” said Prego. “We’re proud to share how EpiWatch is closing that gap with continuous monitoring, detection and alerting technology that empowers families, informs clinicians, and brings peace of mind in everyday life. LSI is an ideal forum to connect with the partners and investors accelerating meaningful healthcare innovation.”LSI ’26 convenes top medtech executives, venture investors, strategics, and health system leaders to spotlight breakthrough technologies and facilitate partnerships that drive commercialization and patient impact. EpiWatch’s participation reflects growing investor and clinical interest in neurotech and digital monitoring platforms.EpiWatch’s solution uses Apple Watch sensors and intelligent algorithms to detect tonic clonic seizures and alert caregivers, helping enable faster intervention and enhanced seizure safety.More than 3.4 million Americans live with epilepsy, and caregivers often face significant anxiety related to unattended seizures. EpiWatch’s mission is to deliver technology that improves safety, confidence, and quality of life for patients and families alike.To learn more or schedule a meeting with the EpiWatch team during LSI ’26, visit www.epiwatch.com About EpiWatchEpiWatch is a digital health company focused on improving safety and quality of life for people living with epilepsy through wearable seizure detection, remote monitoring, and connected care solutions. By combining advanced sensing technology with clinically informed design, EpiWatch enables faster response, better insights, and more confident care at home and in the community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.