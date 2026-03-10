Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

The Melvin R. Wright Youth Law Fair Hosted at Moultrie Courthouse

On Saturday, March 7, the D.C. Superior Court, in partnership with the D.C. Bar, held the Melvin R. Wright Youth Law Fair. Established more than two decades ago, this day allows students interested in the legal community to learn about the judicial system and higher education opportunities. More than 150 students were in attendance.

Upon arrival, students were greeted at the entrance with swag bags containing bookbags, snacks, and educational materials. Students had the opportunity to step into the shoes of attorneys, jurors, and witnesses as they examined a scenario where two high school graduates leave a puppy in a car on a sweltering day. Was it neglect, a mistake, or a crime? Through interactive mock trials and guided discussions, students were able to explore how the law balances animal safety and criminal responsibility.

To make the fact pattern even more realistic, students got to see the courthouse assistance dog, Pepper, and her handler. During the mock trails students got to interact with DC Superior Court judges and legal volunteers, while also participating in a fun Q&A. By the end of the fair, students left with a newfound appreciation for the judicial system and hope for the future.

Watch a full recap of the inspiring event below.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Melvin R. Wright Youth Law Fair Hosted at Moultrie Courthouse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.