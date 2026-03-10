The Melvin R. Wright Youth Law Fair Hosted at Moultrie Courthouse

On Saturday, March 7, the D.C. Superior Court, in partnership with the D.C. Bar, held the Melvin R. Wright Youth Law Fair. Established more than two decades ago, this day allows students interested in the legal community to learn about the judicial system and higher education opportunities. More than 150 students were in attendance.

Upon arrival, students were greeted at the entrance with swag bags containing bookbags, snacks, and educational materials. Students had the opportunity to step into the shoes of attorneys, jurors, and witnesses as they examined a scenario where two high school graduates leave a puppy in a car on a sweltering day. Was it neglect, a mistake, or a crime? Through interactive mock trials and guided discussions, students were able to explore how the law balances animal safety and criminal responsibility.

To make the fact pattern even more realistic, students got to see the courthouse assistance dog, Pepper, and her handler. During the mock trails students got to interact with DC Superior Court judges and legal volunteers, while also participating in a fun Q&A. By the end of the fair, students left with a newfound appreciation for the judicial system and hope for the future.

Watch a full recap of the inspiring event below.