S3 AeroDefense Achieves CMMC Level 2 C3PAO Certification, Strengthening Support for DoW Programs

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- S3 AeroDefense has achieved Level 2 certification under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, following a successful third-party audit conducted by a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO).CMMC is a mandatory framework established by the U.S. Department of War requiring defense contractors to demonstrate their ability to safeguard sensitive government information, including Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).The Level 2 certification confirms S3’s implementation of the 110 security practices aligned with NIST SP 800-171, the federal standard for protecting controlled information across the defense industrial base.With this certification, S3 AeroDefense is authorized to support the DoW and contracts that require CMMC Level 2 compliance, positioning the company to participate in a broader range of sustainment and supply chain opportunities.“This certification represents a significant milestone for our organization,” said Aksel Sidem, President of S3 AeroDefense. “Our customers trust us to deliver mission-critical support, and that includes protecting the sensitive information that supports defense programs. Achieving CMMC Level 2 demonstrates our commitment to security, accountability, and operational excellence.”As the CMMC framework is phased into defense contracting requirements, relatively few companies have completed third-party certification to date. Achieving Level 2 certification now places S3 AeroDefense ahead as the defense industrial base prepares for broader compliance requirements expected over the coming year.The certification enables S3 AeroDefense to support programs involving Controlled Unclassified Information across a range of aerospace and defense platforms, strengthening the company’s ability to serve as a trusted partner to OEMs, the United States government, USG and Primes contractors, and allied operators worldwide.

