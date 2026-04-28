S3 AeroDefense Receives FAA Diamond AMT Employer Award of Excellence

Aksel Sidem and Sebastien Imbert accept The FAA Diamond Award of Excellence

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- S3 AeroDefense has received the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Employer Diamond Award of Excellence for 2025, recognizing the company’s commitment to technician training and maintenance excellence.The recognition comes through the FAA’s Aviation Technician Awards Program, established under Advisory Circular 65-25, which encourages aviation maintenance technicians and employers to participate in ongoing technical training that strengthens safety and professional standards across the aviation industry.For the 2025 award cycle, all ten eligible technicians at S3 AeroDefense completed the program’s training requirements, each earning the Individual AMT Award after completing at least 12 hours of FAA-approved training.Because 100 percent of eligible technicians received individual AMT awards, S3 AeroDefense qualified for the program’s highest level of employer recognition: the Diamond AMT Employer Award of Excellence.“This recognition reflects the professionalism and dedication of our repair station team,” said Jeff Wnuk, Senior Vice President of Operations at S3 AeroDefense. “Our technicians are committed to continuous training and maintaining the highest technical standards to ensure we deliver reliable support to the customers and aircraft platforms we serve.”S3 AeroDefense operates an FAA-certified repair station, supporting Civil, Military and Government aviation operators worldwide through maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Diamond Award highlights the company’s focus on maintaining technical proficiency and investing in the professional development of its technicians.About S3 AeroDefenseS3 AeroDefense is a global aerospace distribution and MRO service provider supporting military and government aircraft operators worldwide. The company delivers nose-to-tail support through strategic OEM partnerships, technical expertise, and supply chain solutions for mission-critical aviation platforms.

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