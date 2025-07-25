S3 AeroDefense Achieves AS9110/ISO9001:2015 Certification for Repair Station Operations

S3 AeroDefense Achieves AS9110/ISO9001:2015 Certification

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S3 AeroDefense is proud to announce that its repair station has officially received AS9110 and ISO9001:2015 certification , reinforcing the company’s commitment to excellence in aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations.The AS9110 certification is an internationally recognized quality standard specifically developed for aviation MRO organizations. Achieving this certification confirms that S3’s repair station meets rigorous industry requirements for safety, reliability, and continuous improvement through a structured and well-documented Quality Management System.“This certification reflects the strength and maturity of our repair station processes and the dedication of our entire team,” said Hasan Al Saleh, Director of Quality Assurance at S3 AeroDefense. “AS9110 gives customers confidence that we not only meet rigorous industry requirements but are continually working to improve performance and reliability.”Earning this certification supports S3’s mission to deliver dependable, mission-ready support for global military aircraft operators and OEM partners. J.J. Arnold, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances at S3 AeroDefense, added:“Our customers are looking for trusted partners who consistently meet high standards for quality and compliance. Achieving AS9110 is a meaningful milestone for our sales team—it opens new doors and strengthens existing relationships by reaffirming that S3 is committed to doing things the right way.”The certification further distinguishes S3 as a leading MRO and aftermarket distribution partner, capable of managing complex requirements across a broad range of military and commercial platforms.To learn more about S3 AeroDefense’s capabilities and certifications, visit www.s3aerodefense.com

